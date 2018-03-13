FX has given a pilot order to Devs, a drama from Alex Garland, the award-winning writer-director of sci-fi thriller Ex Machina.

Garland wrote and will direct the pilot, which he will executive produce with Ex Machina and Annihilation collaborators DNA TV and Scott Rudin Productions.

In Devs, which will be produced by FX Productions, a young computer engineer, Lily, investigates the secretive development division of her employer, a cutting-edge tech company based in San Francisco, which she believes is behind the disappearance of her boyfriend.

“Devs is a captivating series from Alex Garland, building on his track record of groundbreaking work that challenges our notion of humanity amid the seemingly boundless promise of technology,” said Eric Schrier, President of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. “We’re all the more thrilled that Alex will direct and executive produce with our partners at DNA TV and Scott Rudin Productions.”

Devs stems from the overall television production deal that Garland signed with FX Productions in July. Under Rudin’s three-year first-look deal with Fox Networks Group, he also has Compliance, a half-hour single-camera comedy pilot at FX from writer Sarah Burgess, and another pilot, What We Do in the Shadows, from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi.

Garland wrote and made his directorial debut with Ex Machina, which earned him a writing Oscar nomination, a DGA Award for a first-time feature film director, and three BAFTA Award nominations, including Best British Film. Garland’s other film work includes 28 Days Later, Sunshine, Never Let Me Go, Dredd and Annihilation.