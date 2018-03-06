In the latest significant turn for Funny Or Die, the digital comedy brand has set a partnership with Vox Media that will bring it to Vox’s premium advertising, technology and audience platform.

Funny Or Die will remain its own company, the companies said, editorially independent and maintaining an independent sales team. Vox operates digital brands such as SB Nation, Eater, The Verge, Curbed and Recode.

“Vox Media has always been a technology-driven media company, having successfully built and grown many premium editorial brands, and our business, by investing in our own best-in-class technology platforms and products,” said Trei Brundrett, Chief Operating Officer, Vox Media. “Funny Or Die is an innovative entertainment brand and, through this partnership, we will work together to grow their digital audience, increase the discoverability of their incredibly popular video content, and create more opportunities for monetization on our platform.”

Chris Bruss, president of Funny or Die, called it an “exciting evolution” offering potential for growth. “We’ve seen what Vox Media’s constantly evolving technology platform and products have accomplished for other digital brands, in supporting premium video content, as well as advertising. Running FunnyOrDie.com on their platform has a great upside that we can’t wait to explore.”

In January, Funny Or Die set additional layoffs, reducing its workforce by 30% in the latest sign of headwinds faced by digital companies. The brand has recently taken on investments from AMC Networks, which is tapping it for development.

Beginning this summer, FunnyOrDie.com will operate on Chorus, Vox Media’s proprietary technology and suite of products for developing and growing digital media brands. Vox Media and Funny Or Die are also exploring co-developed video and production projects, leveraging Funny Or Die’s relationships with top comedic talent and premium production capabilities of both companies.

Funny Or Die will also join Concert, the publisher-led marketplace launched by Vox Media and NBCUniversal.