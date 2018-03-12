Steve Baldikoski and Bryan Behar have been named executive producers and showrunners of Netflix’s hit comedy series Fuller House for the upcoming fourth season.

The duo replace Jeff Franklin, who was let go last month amid allegations that he had been verbally abusive to staffers and made inappropriate comments in the writers room.

Baldikoski and Behar have both served as co-executive producers since the series launch in 2016. The pair previously served as co-executive producers on The New Adventures of Old Christine, 8 Simple Rules, Kirstie and Save Me, and as consulting producers on the series Last Man Standing, Jennifer Falls and others.

Production on the upcoming fourth season is set to begin later this year.

The spinoff stars Lori Loughlin, Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, John Stamos, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Soni Nicole Bringas, Michael Campion, Elias Harger, Scott Weinger, John Brotherton, Adam Hagenbuch, Ashley Liao and Dashiell and Fox Messitt as Baby Tommy.

Fuller House is produced by Miller-Boyett Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television for Netflix.