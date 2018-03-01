Fuller House creator Jeff Franklin has released a statement following his ouster Wednesday from the show amid allegations of inappropriate behavior.

“I’m heartbroken to be leaving Fuller House, Franklin wrote on Instagram. “Creating and running Full House and Fuller House has been the greatest joy. I wish the cast, my second family for over 30 years, continued success. I’m so proud of all we accomplished together, and beyond grateful to our loyal fans. Adios Tanneritos!”

Franklin, who created both ABC’s Full House and Netflix’s spinoff, was removed as showrunner following accusations that he had been verbally abusive to staffers and made inappropriate comments in the writers room. Studio Warner Bros. TV also severed ties with Franklin, saying in a statement, “We are not renewing Jeff Franklin’s production deal and he will no longer be working on Fuller House.”

Fuller House, recently renewed for a fourth season, has been a hit for Netflix. The streaming giant said Wednesday that Season 4 is going is forward as planned, with production set to begin in a few weeks.

The series stars Lori Loughlin, Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, John Stamos, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Soni Nicole Bringas, Michael Campion, Elias Harger, Scott Weinger, John Brotherton, Adam Hagenbuch, Ashley Liao and Dashiell and Fox Messitt as Baby Tommy.

Franklin’s Instagram post is below.