Actor-comedian James Davis, star, creator and executive producer of Comedy Central’s series Hood Adjacent with James Davis, has been cast as the co-lead of NBC comedy pilot Friends-In-Law, from The McCarthys creator Brian Gallivan and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Gallivan, Friends-In-Law centers on Brian (Devere Rogers) and Jake (Davis) who are polar opposites and must quickly figure out how to coexist when their respective best friends, Margaret (Nicole Parker) and Randy (John Gemberling), decide to get married. Gallivan and Tom Werner executive produce.

Davis’ Jake is described as handsome and a little too arrogant.

Davis’ Hood Adjacent with James Davis had a run as a limited series on Comedy Central earlier this year, receiving solid reviews. He has written for Late Late Show with James Corden and was recurring on Kevin Hart’s Real Husbands of Hollywood. He can be seen performing on Kevin Hart Presents: The Next Level on Comedy Central.



Davis is repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and attorney Lev Ginsburg.