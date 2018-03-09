Newcomer Devere Rogers and John Gemberling (A Futile and Stupid Gesture) are set as leads in NBC comedy pilot Friends-In-Law, from The McCarthys creator Brian Gallivan and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Gallivan, Friends-In-Law centers on Brian (Rogers) and Jake who are polar opposites and must quickly figure out how to coexist when their respective best friends, Margaret and Randy (Gemberling), decide to get married. Gallivan and Tom Werner executive produce.

Rogers’ Brian fears that his best friend Margaret’s potential marriage to Randy (Gemberling) will leave him left out. He forms an unlikely partnership with Randy’s best friend, Jake, to disrupt their union.

Gemberling’s Randy is lovable and optimistic and Jake’s best friend since kindergarten. He is ready to live the rest of his life with Margaret, even if Jake does not support his choice.

Rogers is a recent BFA theater graduate from NYU Tisch School of the Arts and was recently seen as in The Robber Bridegroom at the Roundabout Theater in New York. He has had guest-starring roles ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, the CW’s Crazy Ex Girlfriend and HBO’s For Flow. Rogers is repped by Abrams Artists Agency, Grandview and Ryan LeVine of Jackoway Tyerman.

Gemberling can currently be seen playing John Belushi in A Futile and Stupid Gesture on Netflix. He previously co-starred on Making History at Fox and recurs on Broad City. Gemberling is repped by UTA and Principato Young.