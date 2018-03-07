EXCLUSIVE: Up and coming writer-director A.J. Edwards (The Better Angels) goes bold with his SXSW film Friday’s Child starring a roster of talented actors including Tye Sheridan, Imogen Poots, Caleb Landry Jones, and Jeffrey Wright. Edwards comes from the Terrence Malick camp, having worked with him on a number of films including To the Wonder and Song to Song — and it is evidenced in the exclusive clip which showcases his visual eye.

Friday’s Child is part of SXSW’s “Visions” slate, which puts the spotlight on risk-taking artists who demonstrate innovation and creativity in filmmaking. The film focuses on Richie (Sheridan), fresh out of foster care at age 18, a young drifter who turns to petty crime to survive and discovers an impossible love in an unlikely friend. But with the police on his heels, and a sinister stranger threatening to reveal Richie’s past, there may not be enough time to do the right thing. The clip above gives a taste of the film, featuring Sheridan’s Richie and Swim (Jones) going on a crime spree at a motor inn.

Alan Elias and Gus Van Sant are Executive Producers.Nicolas Gonda, Tyler Glodt, and OnBuzz’s Christian Sosa serve as producers. Friday’s Child marks the first feature film for OnBuzz, which funds, produces, distributes, and markets “social impact” films. Friday’s Child focuses on the challenges that 25,000 kids annually face when they age out of foster care without any family or financial support.

Friday’s Child makes its world premiere at 7:45 PM on March 11 at the Stateside Theater. Check out the movie poster below.