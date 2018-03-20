Freeform has promoted eight-year company veteran Jayne Bieber to SVP Production Management and Operations. She oversees ProdCo, the Disney network’s in-house production entity responsible for original scripted series such as The Fosters, Young & Hungry and the upcoming Siren. Bieber also supervises all original unscripted and alternative production, such as Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings, shortform production, post production and music. “Jayne is one of Freeform’s biggest champions and has been an essential part of the network’s transformation,” said Freeform President Tom Ascheim, to whom she reports. “Through her smarts, skills and tenacity, she has helped make the high-quality programming for which we are known.” Since joining the cable network in 2010 as VP Production, Bieber has also been integral in the production of such series as Pretty Little Liars, grown-ish, Shadowhunters, The Bold Type and the new Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger.

TruTV has hired Joe Hadari for the newly created role of SVP Brand Marketing & Strategy. Overseeing the cable net’s consumer marketing group from its New York office, he will be responsible for the development and implementation of data-driven marketing strategies. Hadari also will have oversight of the integrated partnerships and promo scheduling teams, reporting to Puja Vohra, EVP Marketing and Digital. “It is crucial to our growth that we focus on becoming experts in data management and media attribution,” Vohra said, “and with his experience and strategic approach, Joe is the absolute perfect addition to our team. Hadari comes to truTV with more than 15 years of media agency experience, spending the past eight at Horizon Media, where he most recently was the agency’s SVP and Managing Director.