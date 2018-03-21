Former The Grinder star Fred Savage is speaking out following claims of harassment by a crew member on the Fox show. The woman filed a lawsuit Wednesday, as first reported by TMZ, accusing Savage of attacking and harassing her on the set of the series in 2015. In the statement Savage calls the allegations “completely without merit and absolutely untrue.”

Savage’s statement follows that of producer 20th Century Fox TV, which after an investigation into the claims, found no evidence of wrongdoing by Savage. You can read Savage’s statement in full below.

I have witnessed tremendous courage over these past few months, watching brave women who have come forward publicly fighting through the shame and stigma of harassment. I’ve seen first-hand the growing support in this movement that has always felt so lacking. As someone who has always tried to live honorably and with integrity, it never dawned on me that my name could be on the other side.

I was made aware that a woman working in the costume department of a show I was on almost three years ago has claimed that I treated her harshly on set simply because she was a woman. These accusations are completely without merit and absolutely untrue. Fox conducted an extensive internal investigation into her claims, a process in which I fully participated. After concluding a thorough investigation, Fox determined that there was absolutely no evidence to support these accusations. None of her claims could be substantiated because they did not happen.

I have been working in the entertainment industry my whole life and have always endeavored to treat everyone on any set I work on respectfully and professionally. While none of the accusations being leveled at me are true, I wholeheartedly support all people who feel they are being mistreated come forward and speak to human resources and those in charge. We have witnessed so much bravery from those speaking out recently, but I will just as boldly protect myself and my family from those seeking to tarnish my good name. I cannot let these people in particular denigrate me while harming the message of thousands of women and others who have suffered and continue to suffer.”

Fred Savage