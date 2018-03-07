Frances Turner (The Gifted) has been tapped as the lead of ABC’s Untitled Holmes drama pilot. Also cast in a leading role in the pilot, from former CSI: NY showrunner Pam Veasey, Robin Roberts, Regina King, and ABC Studios, is Aubin Wise (Atlanta).

Written by Veasey and directed by King, the drama explores the lives of five African-American sisters, all officers in the NYPD, as they face the challenges of their high-risk jobs while juggling the responsibilities of marriage, motherhood and family.

Turner will play the lead sister, Lena Kendrick. Witty and intelligent, Lena relishes being a woman and a cop. The highest ranking of the five Kendrick sisters who are all also NYPD officers, Lena is the first African American woman to be promoted to Assistant Chief in the NYPD.

Wise plays the youngest of the five sisters, Detective Serena Kendrick-Archer. A youthful and wholesome beauty, Serena is a playful but tough NYPD detective who is happily married to her handsome architect husband.

Turner is recurring as Paula Turner on Fox’s Marvel series The Gifted for Fox. She previously did multi-episode arcs on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and The Exes. Turner is repped by Headline Talent Agency and managed by TGTalent.

Wise guest starred on FX’s Atlanta and currently plays Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds in the Chicago production of Hamilton. Wise, an alumna of ABC’s Diversity Showcase, is repped by agent Peter Kaiser at The Talent House and manager Jill Kaplan at Authentic.