Frances McDormand has a beef with local law enforcement in her freshly Oscar-winning role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, but the actress is thankful for the Los Angeles Police Department today. LAPD officials confirm to Deadline that her statuette was stolen Sunday night during the Governors Ball afterparty at the Ray Dolby Ballroom, but the thief has been busted.

Police say the suspect, Terry Bryant, had a ticket to the event. He posted video of himself — dressed in a tux — with the Oscar on Facebook, with the caption, “My Oscar baby.” As the Governors Ball bustles in the background, Bryant holds up the stateutte, kisses it and says: “Lookit, baby — this is mine. My team got this tonight.”

An LAPD spokesperson told Deadline that Bryant, 47, was arrested at 11:50 PM and taken to the Hollywood Division station. He faces a charge of felony grand theft, with bail set at $20,000. He was booked at 3:41 AM.

In accepting her second career Oscar, McDormand electrified the Dolby Theatre and audiences around the world with a fiery speech that launched the trending #inclusionrider.