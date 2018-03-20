Fox has made some summer plans. The network today unveiled May and June premiere dates for four returning unscripted series and the latest show from Gordon Ramsay.

The sophomore seasons of game shows Beat Shazam and Love Connection — hosted by Jamie Foxx and Andy Cohen, respectively — will premiere back-to-back starting at 8 PM May 29, and the 15th edition of So You Think You Can Dance will hit the floor at 8 PM June 4. The two-hour Season 9 bow of MasterChef is set for 8-10 PM May 30, with another extended episode bowing a week later. The culinary competition then settles into its regular 8-9 PM Wednesday slot on June 13, followed by the series premiere of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back at 9 PM.

The new Ramsay show will see him driving to struggling restaurants across the country in his state-of-the-art mobile kitchen and command center. As some restaurants find themselves one bad review away from shutting their doors, Ramsay will try to bring each of these failing eateries back from the brink of disaster – in just 24 hours. First, he’ll send in a team to record secret surveillance. Then, he’ll go in undercover to see the problems firsthand. As the clock ticks down, Ramsay and his team will transform these restaurants with spectacular renovations, fresh new menus and hope for the future.

Fox also set the 2018 Miss USA pageant for May 21, airing live from 8-10 PM in the East and delayed at 8-10 in the West. Vanessa and Nick Lachey are your hosts.

Here is a look at Fox’s 2018 summer premiere dates (all times ET/PT, except as noted):

Monday, May 21

8-10 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed: 2018 MISS USA

Tuesday, May 29

8-9 PM: BEAT SHAZAM (Season Premiere)

9-10 PM: LOVE CONNECTION (Season Premiere)

Wednesday, May 30

8-10 PM: MASTERCHEF (Two-Hour Season Premiere)

Monday, June 4

8-9 PM: SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE (Season Premiere)

9-10 PM: MASTERCHEF (Encore Episode)

Wednesday, June 6

8-10 PM: MASTERCHEF (All-New Two-Hour Episode)

Wednesday, June 13

8-9 PM: MASTERCHEF (Time Period Premiere)

9-10 PM: GORDON RAMSAY’S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK

(Series Premiere)