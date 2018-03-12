Fox is piloting an AI-based game show that sees team of families compete against robots in a large-scale physical contest. The U.S. broadcaster is working with British production company Tuesday’s Child on Man Vs Robot, which was unveiled today at INTV, the Jerusalem-based conference organized by Keshet.

The news came from Tuesday’s Child boss Karen Smith, one of the creative team behind talent juggernaut Strictly Come Dancing.

The pilot, which has just come out of the edit, has been in development for more than two years and sees families with competitive brothers and sisters and stay-at-home moms and dads. In each episode, four teams take on the robots in a “battle for supremacy.” The pilot, which was screened at the conference (where Fox chairman Gary Newman was watching in the audience), is hosted by Dermot O’Leary, British host of The X Factor.

Smith said it’s a “little bit Tron” and similar to Gladiators, albeit with machines. “We’ve created real-size gaming robots because we wanted to hook into how do you have an emotional moment with robots. People are a little bit scared because this great big thing is making its own decisions, and it might only be playing Pong against you but it’s a compelling experience to be with them,” said Smith.

It is the second Fox show for Tuesday’s Child, which produced a U.S. version of British format You’re Back In the Room. The production company, which is part of Greenbird Media, which earlier today was acquired by Keshet International, has history in robot programming. It produced Trust Me I’m a Robot for Channel 4 as part of its Rise of the Robots season.