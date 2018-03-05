Fox News Channel has renewed its contract with its Democratic contributor Jehmu Greene. She will continue to offer analysis on social justice and politics across FNC and sibling Fox Business Network’s daytime and primetime programming.

“Since joining Fox News nearly eight years ago, Jehmu has built a strong relationship with our viewers, and we value her insight across all of our programming,” FNC President of Programming Suzanne Scott said in making the announcement today.

Greene joined Fox News around the time of the GOP-dominated midterm elections programs as Kennedy, Outnumbered Overtime, America’s News HQ and presidential “executive time” favorite Fox & Friends. A Distinguished Fellow at Barnard College’s Athena Center for Leadership, the Democratic strategist from Texas ran for Chair of the Democratic National Committee last year, losing to former Obama-era Labor Secretary Tom Perez.

Prior to joining the network, Greene was appointed by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to serve on the U.S. National Commission for United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). She also served as the first African-American president of the Rock the Vote organization from 2000-2005. and has woked on more than 20 local and state political campaigns.

Said Greene, who’s also Board Chair of VoteRunLead, “I’m looking forward to providing my signature, unapologetically progressive, commentary to the Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network audience.”