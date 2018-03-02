YouTube is being sued by a former employee for alleged discrimination, with the lawsuit saying the streaming media service deliberately limited hiring white and Asian men in an attempt to attain more diversity in its staffing.

The Wall Street Journal reported that former employee Arne Wilberg, a white male, filed the suit in San Mateo County Superior Court. Wilberg worked at Google for nine years, spending four years as a recruiter for YouTube.

The suit alleges the division set quotas for hiring minorities. YouTube recruiters were ordered to “purge entirely” any applications from people who weren’t female, Hispanic, or black.

Google issued a statement rejecting the allegations. “We have a clear policy to hire candidates based on their merit, not their identity,” said a Google spokesperson in a statement. “At the same time, we unapologetically try to find a diverse pool of qualified candidates for open roles, as this helps us hire the best people, improve our culture, and build better products.”