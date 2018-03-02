YouTube is being sued by a former employee for alleged discrimination, with the lawsuit saying the streaming media service deliberately limited hiring white and Asian men in an attempt to attain more diversity in its staffing.
The Wall Street Journal reported that former employee Arne Wilberg, a white male, filed the suit in San Mateo County Superior Court. Wilberg worked at Google for nine years, spending four years as a recruiter for YouTube.
The suit alleges the division set quotas for hiring minorities. YouTube recruiters were ordered to “purge entirely” any applications from people who weren’t female, Hispanic, or black.
Google issued a statement rejecting the allegations. “We have a clear policy to hire candidates based on their merit, not their identity,” said a Google spokesperson in a statement. “At the same time, we unapologetically try to find a diverse pool of qualified candidates for open roles, as this helps us hire the best people, improve our culture, and build better products.”
Wilberg’s suit claims he was fired as retaliation for his complaints that he was discriminated against because of his race and gender.
The Wilberg suit is just the latest legal challenge for the online giant.
Former Google employee James Damore is pursuing a class action lawsuit against the company to prove it discriminates against white conservatives. The National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel recently determined that Google did not violate the law by firing Damore, and he withdrew his complaint.
Another lawsuit has been filed against Google this week by a former female employee, who claimed the company’s “bro culture” discriminated against her.