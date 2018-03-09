Devious Maids alum Wolé Parks & Chloe Wepper (Manhattan Love Story) have booked series regular roles opposite Lex Scott Davis and Jon Ecker in ABC drama pilot For Love, from writer Michael Cooney, producer Kim Moses and ABC Studios.

For Love, written by Cooney and directed by John Dahl, centers on journalist Hope Castille. Five years ago, her fiancé, Charlie Lapree (Jon Ecker) was killed. This morning she received a phone call from him. An epic love triangle set against a grounded, secret world of magic in present-day New Orleans.

Parks will play Mateo Silva, who works under the guise of a local tour guide, but in truth is part of the secret Magic World of New Orleans. Wepper will portray Nessa, a museum curator, Charlie’s (Ecker) sister, and Hope’s (Davis) best friend.

Parks was a series regular on Devious Maids and recurred on Vampire Diaries and Superstore. Other recent TV credits include guest roles on The Crossing and 9-1-1. He’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency and managed by Luber Roklin.

Wepper played the series regular role of Chloe on Manhattan Love Story and appeared in feature Office Christmas Party. She’s repped by Primary Wave, Innovative and Ginsburg Daniels.