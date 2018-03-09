The “epic love triangle” at the center of ABC drama pilot For Love is complete. Training Day alumna Lex Scott Davis has been cast as the central character and female lead alongside Ethan Peck and Jon Ecker in the project from writer Michael Cooney, producer Kim Moses and ABC Studios.

Written by Cooney and directed by John Dahl, For Love centers on journalist Hope Castille (Davis). Five years ago, her fiancé, Charlie Lapree (Ecker), was killed. This morning, she received a phone call from him. An epic love triangle set against a grounded, secret world of magic in present-day New Orleans.

ABC

Davis’ Castille is headstrong, intelligent and emotionally giving. A hardworking journalist for the Times-Picayune, this is a woman who has experienced great tragedy but has been strengthened by these storms and does not live life with a heavy heart. Hope has found love after losing her fiancé five years ago and is ready to re-start her life with Gabriel Dumaine (Peck). But soon she will discover that something strange stirs in New Orleans, when she receives a clue that will lead her to discovering that magic exists in the shadows of the city.

Davis played the lead in Lifetime’s Toni Braxton biopic and last year was a series regular on CBS’ Training Day. She next stars in features Superfly for Sony, opening June 15, followed by The First Purge for Universal, out July 4. She also recently wrapped production on indie feature Foster Boy. Davis is repped by ICM Partners and Luber Roklin Management.

