ABC has cast two-thirds of the “epic love triangle” at the center of ABC drama pilot For Love. Ethan Peck (10 Things I Hate About You) and Jon Ecker (Narcos) have been tapped as the male leads in the project from writer Michael Cooney, producer Kim Moses and ABC Studios.

Written by Cooney and directed by John Dahl, For Love centers on journalist Hope Castille. Five years ago, her fiancé, Charlie Lapree (Ecker) was killed. This morning she received a phone call from him. An epic love triangle set against a grounded, secret world of magic in present-day New Orleans.

Peck plays Hope’s current boyfriend, Gabriel Dumaine. Charming, handsome and worldly, Gabriel is a member of the powerful Dumaine family and also a candidate in the upcoming mayoral race. Respectful of Hope’s loss, he’s very much in love with her and hoping to start a life with her, even though he realizes that might expose her to the dangerous secret the Dumaine family hides.

Ecker’s Charlie Lapree is hardworking and delightful, fully in love with Hope and a journalist himself. After taking a call while remodeling their new apartment, Charlie is found dead after a car accident. Five years later, he reappears.

Cooney and Moses executive produce the pilot. Peck and Ecker join previously cast Luke Arnold.

Peck, grandson of Gregory Peck, recently did an arc on CBS’ Madam Secretary. He is repped by Untitled Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman.

Narcos alum Ecker recently has a major role on USA’s Queen of the South. He is repped by the Kohner Agency.

