EXCLUSIVE: At last year’s SXSW, filmmaker Mark Webber unveiled Flesh and Blood to critical kudos. The film, which was in the cinema reality genre, starred his real mother, father, and half-brother. It was acquired by Monument Films, had a theatrical release and is now available On Demand. Now, Webber is back at it again with Freeka Reeka Sheeka Deeka and the Big Battle in the Forest.

The new fantasy reality film, which started shooting in Wales last month, was also written by and stars Webber. This one centers around and is portrayed by Webber’s real life 3 year-old son, Bodhi Palmer as he battles the complexities of an adult world with his father. The film also stars Teresa Palmer, who is Bodhi’s real-life mother, as well as 13-year old rising star Nicole Elizabeth Berger. The film also stars Sarah Wright Olsen, Eric Olsen, Anna Schafer and Phoebe Tonkin.

Interestingly, a prior film of his, The End of Love, starred his first son, Isaac (shared with SMILF’s Frankie Shaw), then 2 years old. Freeka Reeka Sheeka Deeka is being produced under Wide Awake Cinema, the banner of Webber and Palmer’s production company, and Mythical Films.

Producers of the latest film include Dustin Hughes, Teresa Palmer, and Webber.

“There’s nothing quite like the feeling of surrounding yourself with real artists making a film free of fear or pressure of success and solely for the love of storytelling. I was deeply influenced by the adventure films of the 80’s, long before computer generated effects took over,” he said. “It’s a dream come true making a magical realism film with my actual young son Bodhi and finding fresh young talent in Nicole Elizabeth Berger. With the spirit of classics before us lifting us up, we’re hopeful to break new ground in modern fantasy adventure films.”

Webber is repped by Inphenate and attorneys Schreck, Rose, Dapello, Adams, Berlin & Dunham