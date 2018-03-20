Oscar winner Sophie Okonedo, Game of Thrones‘ Rebecca Benson, Arinzé Kene, Marc Warren and Rufus Jones are rounding out the cast of Flack, Pop TV’s first scripted drama series centered on the celebrity PR business that stars Anna Paquin. Production on six one-hour episodes kicks off this week in London.

Wilson REX/Shutterstock

Good Girls Revolt‘s Genevieve Angelson and Requiem‘s Lydia Wilson have also been confirmed to join after Deadline scooped the news of the project earlier this month.

The series, co-produced by Paquin, UKTV and Hat Trick Productions, is set in the fast-paced and cut-throat world of celebrity PR. Equal parts hilarity and heart, it reflects the brutal reality and complexities of modern life where problems can go viral in an instant. Paquin plays Robyn, an American PR executive living in London who must figure out how to make the best of bad situations and somehow manage to get out unscathed.

Okonedo will play as Caroline, Robyn’s boss and the fearless leader of the PR company Mills Paulson. Angelson plays Robyn’s sister and confidant, Ruth. Wilson plays Eve, Robyn’s foul-mouthed best friend and Mills Paulson colleague at Mills Paulson who represents the dark heart of the series. Benson stars as Melody, the new girl in town and at they agency.

Kene REX/Shutterstock

Kene plays Robyn’s charming and tolerant boyfriend, Sam, who wants to settle down and have kids — the furthest thing from Robyn’s mind. Warren plays Tom, a charming but somewhat damaged ex-dancer in Robyn’s N.A. class; there’s definitely an attraction between them. Jones stars as Ruth’s comfortably old-fashioned husband, Mark.

The Full Monty director Peter Cattaneo will be lead director on the series, the first U.S.-UK co-commission for CBS-Lionsgate joint venture Pop TV and UKTV.

The series will air in 2019 on UKTV’s entertainment channel W. No U.S. airdate has been set.