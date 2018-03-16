Premiere screenings, comedy performances, interactive gaming, and a live music lineup headlined by Run the Jewels is on tap for October 6-7 at the first Adult Swim Festival. The event will be held in downtown Los Angeles with two stages and what’s described as a “massive marketplace.”

Adult Swim is already a champion of comedy and emerging music artists through its annual Singles Program. The festival joins the existing lineup of live events including Adult Swim on the Green, the Samurai Jack Premiere and the recent Thrashtacular heavy metal concert series. The Adult Swim Singles Program has generated nearly 20 million SoundCloud streams over the last three years, featuring more than 100 artists.

“Adult Swim already does television like no one else. Now it’s time to bring that same unique approach to a one-of-a-kind festival experience,” said Jill King, SVP Marketing and Partnerships for Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang. “The Adult Swim Festival will feature everything fans love about us…great shows, cutting edge music, and a passionate community to enjoy it all together.”

In addition to the limited weekend festival passes, more Single Day and Weekend Passes will be available in May. Discounted weekend passes are on sale now at adultswimfestival.com.

Adult Swim was launched by Turner Network in 2001, offering original and acquired animated and live-action series for young adults. It airs nightly from 8 PM-6 AM.

