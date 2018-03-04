Nick Kroll and John Mulaney wasted no time in skewering and dragging Hollywood in their opening monologue at the Film Independent Spirit Awards. Sure, the pair, which hosts the ceremony for the second year in a row, poked fun at Frances McDormand’s fierce no bullsh*t attitude and Timothee Chalamet’s gasoline attendant-like shirt, but the real fun came when they tackled the alleged sexual predators that have been creeping in Hollywood.

“Last year everyone famous died. This year everyone famous wishes they were dead,” said Mulaney nodding at the scandalous year of sexual misconduct allegations plaguing the industry and the world in general.

Of course, they started with Harvey Weinstein. Mulaney shared a story when he met the disgraced producer in 2015 when he complained about Weinstein TV taking too much of his time. He said that when he died Project Runway would be on his tombstone. Mulaney said he doesn’t have to worry about that anymore because his tombstone will now say “XXL Unmarked Grave.”

Kroll went on to talk about Brett Ratner and told his experience working on set with him. He said that Ratner would scratch himself a lot. One time, after scratching his man area, he went to the craft services table and touched six different donuts before grabbing one. Kroll wondered if his treatment of donuts reflected his treatment of people.

They went on to say that “the male apology has become an art form.” They railed on Spacey’s allegations and how he used that moment to come out as gay. Leaving no stone unturned, they continued the parade of disgrace with Louis C.K., Woody Allen, and Mario Batali.

In a little over 11 minutes, the Oh, Hello duo kept the hysterics going outside of the aforementioned men by making fun of the I, Tonya cast for making a movie that makes Tonya Harding the victim and not Nancy Kerrigan and putting diversity in Hollywood on blast.

“Women, people of color, what have you left us white males?” Kroll answered his own question: “Everything…we still basically control everything.”

Watch the video above for more Kroll and Mulaney hilarity.