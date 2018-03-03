Refresh for updates: Greta Gerwig wins for Best Screenplay for Lady Bird. Read below for an updated list of winners.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards are set to hand out trophies to the best actors, directors, and storytellers in independent film this afternoon. With the ceremony taking place in a beachside tent in Santa Monica and returning hosts Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, the Spirit Awards are the perfect — and a little more laid back — amuse bouche to tomorrow’s Academy Awards.

There is a generous peppering of Oscar nominees throughout tonight’s categories with Call Me by Your Name leading the pack with six nominations. Luca Guadagnino’s coming-of-age film goes up against The Florida Project, Get Out, Lady Bird and The Rider for the top prize of Best Feature.

The Best Feature winner at Spirit Awards has gone on to win the top prize at the Oscars for the last four years. If this streak continues, Get Out, Lady Bird and Call Me by Your Name might want to start clearing a shelf for a trophy.

All eyes will also be on the major acting categories tonight as award season faves Allison Janney, Jordan Peele, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Laurie Metcalf, Timothee Chalamet, Daniel Kaluuya and others are within an arms reach of a Spirit Award. Mudbound will be honored with this year’s Robert Altman Award which is presented to the film’s director, casting director, and ensemble cast. Last year’s winner was Moonlight, which, as we all know, went on to win Best Picture at the Oscars.

Read our live blog below which will feature live commentary from Anthony D’Alessandro and Matt Grobar who are on the scene — and Dino-Ray Ramos who will be “watching from the booth.”

COMPLETE WINNERS LIST (UPDATED LIVE)

BEST SCREENPLAY

Greta Gerwig

Lady Bird

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast

Mudbound

Director: Dee Rees

Casting Directors: Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram

Ensemble Cast: Jonathan Banks, Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Rob Morgan, Carey Mulligan

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani

The Big Sick

BEST EDITING

Tatiana S. Riegel

I, Tonya



BONNIE AWARD

Chloé Zhao



BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

A Fantastic Woman

Chile

Director: Sebastián Lelio

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

Life and nothing more

Writer/Director: Antonio Méndez Esparza

Producers: Amadeo Hernández Bueno, Alvaro Portanet Hernández, Pedro Hernández Santos

BEST FIRST FEATURE

Ingrid Goes West

Director: Matt Spicer

Producers: Jared Ian Goldman, Adam Mirels, Robert Mirels, Aubrey Plaza, Tim White, Trevor White

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Allison Janney

I, Tonya

