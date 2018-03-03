Refresh for updates: Greta Gerwig wins for Best Screenplay for Lady Bird. Read below for an updated list of winners.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards are set to hand out trophies to the best actors, directors, and storytellers in independent film this afternoon. With the ceremony taking place in a beachside tent in Santa Monica and returning hosts Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, the Spirit Awards are the perfect — and a little more laid back — amuse bouche to tomorrow’s Academy Awards.

There is a generous peppering of Oscar nominees throughout tonight’s categories with Call Me by Your Name leading the pack with six nominations. Luca Guadagnino’s coming-of-age film goes up against The Florida Project, Get Out, Lady Bird and The Rider for the top prize of Best Feature.

The Best Feature winner at Spirit Awards has gone on to win the top prize at the Oscars for the last four years. If this streak continues, Get Out, Lady Bird and Call Me by Your Name might want to start clearing a shelf for a trophy.

All eyes will also be on the major acting categories tonight as award season faves Allison Janney, Jordan Peele, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Laurie Metcalf, Timothee Chalamet, Daniel Kaluuya and others are within an arms reach of a Spirit Award. Mudbound will be honored with this year’s Robert Altman Award which is presented to the film’s director, casting director, and ensemble cast. Last year’s winner was Moonlight, which, as we all know, went on to win Best Picture at the Oscars.

Read our live blog below which will feature live commentary from Anthony D’Alessandro and Matt Grobar who are on the scene — and Dino-Ray Ramos who will be “watching from the booth.”

COMPLETE WINNERS LIST (UPDATED LIVE)

BEST SCREENPLAY
Greta Gerwig
Lady Bird

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD
Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast
Mudbound
Director: Dee Rees
Casting Directors: Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram
Ensemble Cast: Jonathan Banks, Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Rob Morgan, Carey Mulligan

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani
The Big Sick
BEST EDITING
Tatiana S. Riegel
I, Tonya   

BONNIE AWARD
Chloé Zhao

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
A Fantastic Woman
Chile
Director: Sebastián Lelio
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD
Life and nothing more
Writer/Director: Antonio Méndez Esparza
Producers: Amadeo Hernández Bueno, Alvaro Portanet Hernández, Pedro Hernández Santos

BEST FIRST FEATURE
Ingrid Goes West
Director: Matt Spicer
Producers: Jared Ian Goldman, Adam Mirels, Robert Mirels, Aubrey Plaza, Tim White, Trevor White

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
Allison Janney
I, Tonya

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:40 pm

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:39 pm

I think so too. With all the attention Lady Bird has been getting, Gerwig is destined for something.

matthewgrobar March 3, 20183:39 pm
Backstage – Dee Rees: “I hope that these conversations mean something to young men because as they see women running things, it’ll change things in the world.”
Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20183:38 pm

Dino, she has to win something tom’w. I just feel it. I don’t know what…

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20183:38 pm

“Truly grateful and shocked” says Gerwig who thanked her parents for watching her to put on plays at home and her siblings for starring in them. 

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:38 pm

Gerwig genuinely seemed like she didn’t think she would win!

matthewgrobar March 3, 20183:37 pm
Garrett Hedlund: “The most difficult scene was letting Jason Clarke beat the sh*t out of me.”
Jason Clarke: “That was easy for me.”
matthewgrobar March 3, 20183:36 pm
Backstage – Dee Rees: “I would hope that on a craft level, people can see us not just as women but as creators. We can talk about craft, not the identity of the maker. At a story level, we can look at our heritage, how we came to be here. I think the film invites us to consider ourselves on a lot of different levels.”
Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20183:36 pm

“I didn’t think this would happen!” beams Gerwig.

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:36 pm

Good for Gerwig — but was still rooting for Peele on this.

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:36 pm

WINNER 

BEST SCREENPLAY

Greta Gerwig
Lady Bird    

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20183:36 pm

THAT’S SO AWESOME. 

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20183:36 pm

WOW GRETA GERWIG …LADY BIRD!!! 

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:36 pm

I am also looking at Peele for this one.

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20183:35 pm

This will be interesting. Oscar bets that original goes to Peele, which took the WGA

matthewgrobar March 3, 20183:35 pm

Backstage – Dee Rees: “I love actors who like to play, like to work. I can’t put anything on the screen that these guys won’t work. Working with Rachel [Morrison, DP] was great because we really treated it like a documentary, in some ways. We wanted it to feel like life.”

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20183:34 pm

BEST SCREENPLAY

 

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Azazel Jacobs, The Lovers

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Mike White, Beatriz at Dinner

 

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:34 pm

Amanda Seyfried and Ethan Hawke presenting Best Screenplay.

matthewgrobar March 3, 20183:33 pm

Quite a speech earlier from Dee Rees

matthewgrobar March 3, 20183:33 pm

The Mudbound group is making its way backstage now

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:30 pm

For those of you who need a reference for Samberg’s look:

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20183:29 pm

Kroll and Mulaney carry Samberg off stage. 

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20183:28 pm

Love it…Samberg calling out Jordan Peele, Kumail Nanjiani, Saoirse Ronan and Timothee Chalamet…”we’ll still pronounce your name the pretentious way” if he stays indie.  

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:28 pm

Yup. Don’t know if the crowd is really feeling this.

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:28 pm

Samberg in character as Bender from The Breakfast Club is quite the sight.

matthewgrobar March 3, 20183:28 pm

Ah, I see. Andy Samberg is Judd Nelson in this colorful rendition with special lyrics written for the occasion 

matthewgrobar March 3, 20183:27 pm

Believe he did something similar at last year’s ceremony

matthewgrobar March 3, 20183:27 pm

And now Andy Samberg, in hair and makeup, singing “Don’t you forget about me”

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:27 pm

They are about to do an “In Memoriam” for stars they are about to lose.

matthewgrobar March 3, 20183:27 pm

“Only Charles Manson and Jerry Lewis. No one wants to see that”

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20183:27 pm

“We’ll use a lot of stars to big budget films” – Mulaney and Kroll citing Jennifer Lawrence. 

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20183:26 pm

John Mulaney –“this is the time when we do our in-memoriam but not a lot of famous people died this year”

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:25 pm

“We thank our fearless leader Dee Rees for having the nuts to do this film.” — Morgan

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:25 pm

“That was so poetic Dee, thank you.”—Rob Morgan

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20183:24 pm

And a huge roar of applause for her here in the tent. 

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:23 pm

Mudbound is cinema.”  — Rees

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:23 pm

Rees seems like she is recognizing nearly every single actor and crew member  in Mudbound.

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:23 pm

And side note: Morrison, who is nominated for an Oscar for Best Cinematography, also did the cinematography for Black Panther.

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:22 pm

Rees is taking us to church and film school with her acceptance speech…

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:21 pm

Rachel Morrison made this film gorgeous….

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20183:21 pm

And Dino..Mudbound is gorgeous on the big screen. 70MM would have been great for this.

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:20 pm

“Cinema lies in absorbing electrifying performances that make them think and observe the world around them” —Rees

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20183:20 pm

and broke through at the Oscars with 4 Oscar noms including best supporting actress for Mary J. Blige. 

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:19 pm

Yes…it also deserves to be seen on the big screen.

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20183:19 pm

The pic dropped on streaming back in November. 

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20183:19 pm

..and it was also the top acquisition at the 2017 Sundance with Netflix shelling out $12.5M. 

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20183:19 pm

‘Mudbound’ was epic. 

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:18 pm

Mudbound was a gut punch of heavy emotion for me — what were your thoughts on it Anthony and Matt?

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:17 pm

Side note: Monae was in Moonlight, which won the Robert Altman Award last year.

matthewgrobar March 3, 20183:16 pm

Backstage – Riegel on gender parity below the line and above: “There is a disparity, there definitely is. I think all this conversation is extremely helpful. I think it sadly will take a little more time to get parity, but the conversation is good, and it’s making it more difficult for people to do less, because they’re going to get caught.”

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:16 pm

Janelle Monae is out on stage to present the Robert Altman Award to Mudbound.

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:16 pm

Now I know about Sunflower Bean. I feel like a hip milennial.

matthewgrobar March 3, 20183:15 pm
Backstage – Tatiana S. Riegel, I, Tonya editor: “I think [I, Tonya]’s a really great film. It’s fun, it’s emotional, it’s tragic, it’s hysterical, and I think it’s something people don’t expect.”
Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:15 pm

And yes Matt, I agree with you.

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20183:15 pm

DINO: The house band is Sunflower Bean. Here’s the AllMusic dossier on them by Marcy Donselson: “Marked by two vocalists who often take turns within a song, Sunflower Bean is an indie pop trio out of Brooklyn. Formed in August 2013 with singer/guitarist Nick Kivlen, singer/bassist Julia Cumming, and drummer Jacob Faber — all teenagers at the time — they quickly earned attention for their alternately rock-edged and dreamy guitar tunes, and were invited to open on tours for the likes of DIIV and the Vaccines beginning shortly after their first EP, Show Me Your Seven Secrets, arrived in October 2015. Produced by Matthew Molnar, formerly of indie pop group FriendsSunflower Bean‘s debut LP, Human Ceremony, was issued by Fat Possum in early 2016. By December the same year, they had begun work on their follow-up. Whereas their debut featured tracks they had been writing since the band’s formation, the material on their sophomore record was written over a 12-month period. The resulting album, Twentytwo in Blue, saw release in early 2018.”

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:14 pm

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:13 pm

Glad that The Big Sick is getting recognition this awards season. I remember seeing it at Sundance and was all up in my feelings about it.

matthewgrobar March 3, 20183:12 pm

Unlikely to see this pay off at the Oscars, though I’d like to see it happen

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20183:12 pm

“No reward for what we went through emotionally and physically to be up here,” says Kumail about winning best first screenplay for Big Sick. 

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:12 pm

Gordon says my dad never cheated on my mom we made that up for the movie…”that we know of” jokes Nanjiani.

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:11 pm

“This is not a story oft told or seen in theaters” — Gordon

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:10 pm

A well deserved win for Nanjiani and Gordon — a married couple IRL.

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:10 pm

WINNER 

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani

The Big Sick  

matthewgrobar March 3, 20183:10 pm
Zhao credits her cinematographer with half of her success
matthewgrobar March 3, 20183:09 pm
Backstage – Chloé Zhao, The Rider director on future plans:  “I’m working on a sci-fi set in the Northwest region of China, so I’d love to go back.”
Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:09 pm

Side note: Waithe will be a guest on the New Hollywood podcast next week, so look out for that :)

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20183:08 pm

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

 

Kris Avedisian, Kyle Espeleta (story by), Jesse Wakeman (story by)Donald Cried

Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick

Ingrid Jungermann, Women Who Kill

Kogonada, Columbus

David Smith, Matt Spicer, Ingrid Goes West

 

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:08 pm

Mendelsohn takes a moment to praise Waithe’s success as the first black female to win an Emmy for comedy writing.

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20183:08 pm

Lena Waithe and Ben Mendelsohn says that they’re not here to promote their new movie — Ready Player One. 

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:08 pm

Ready Player One stars Lena Waithe and Ben Mendelsohn presenting Best First Screenplay. 

matthewgrobar March 3, 20183:07 pm
Backstage: Lelio – “I think that nominations and awards are an indicator to people that some things should be seen. I consider them like an amplifier. It means people will discover the film, and that’s why we make films. That’s the biggest reward.”
matthewgrobar March 3, 20183:06 pm
Backstage: Sebastián Lelio, A Fantastic Woman: “A year and a few weeks ago, the film was presented for the first time in Berlin and I was ready to be crucified. It hasn’t been a case. It’s been a year of the film finding champions. I think what surprises me the most is I can see that the film has been understood and that our intention to create a film that has the capacity to generate an emotional connection worked. I think when that channel is open, the emotional challenge, the political ideas and social dimension of the film can travel through that more effectively.”
Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:05 pm

I felt that win in my bones.

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:05 pm

WINNER

BEST EDITING 

Tatiana S. Riegel
I, Tonya   

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:04 pm

They said they wanted to tell an editing joke, but it was edited out. ZING!

matthewgrobar March 3, 20183:04 pm
Backstage: Sebastián Lelio, A Fantastic Woman“It’s a very special moment. Last night the film was broadcast on TV and it was the biggest ratings, so it was hugely seen and really awakened both sides, the people that are inspired by the idea of embracing the idea of the complexity of life, and those who think [certain] people should be locked up.  It speaks to how urgent the conversation is. There’s no such thing as an illegitimate person.”
Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20183:04 pm

Many people don’t know but the behind the scenes of hosting an event on the beach here in Santa Monica is a big deal. It’s why you don’t see a lot of events. Especially when there’s alcohol being served. There’s a whole city council thing,etc  However, Independent Spirit has had their respected footprint here for quite some time. But if you think about it — not a lot of cinematic events on the Santa Monica beach, and there’s a reason for it. (It’s also $$$)

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:03 pm

John Cho and Kathryn Hahn presenting for Best Editing. 

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:03 pm

Or maybe a bike valet? It is LA after all. As they say in Clueless, “Everywhere you go has valet.”

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20183:03 pm

In earlier years it was farther south, in Santa Monica, but further down the road heading to Venice. 

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20183:02 pm

Or parked in one of the several tents surrounding the area. Speaking of the location of the Indie Spirits tent this year, it’s immediately north of the main famed Santa Monica Pier with the ferris wheel. 

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20183:02 pm

I think you can check your bike in at coat check.

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20183:01 pm

I guess you could bring it in to an entrance and ask security ‘Hey, can you watch this?’

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20183:00 pm

Speaking of biking here Dino, I don’t know where the nearest bike rack is on site. 

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20183:00 pm

14 more awards. I think there’s an another hour and a half to go. 

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:59 pm

A nice short an sweet acceptance speech by Zhao where she appreciated all who were involved in her films.

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:58 pm

WINNER

BONNIE AWARD

Chloe Zhao

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:58 pm

Zhao thanks Frances McDormand and others for being strong female role models

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:58 pm

Zhao’s The Rider is nominated tonight for Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Feature and Best Editing.

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:56 pm

Chloé Zhao wrote and directed Songs My Brothers Taught Me.

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:54 pm

Bonnie Tiburzi Caputo joined American Airlines in 1973 at age 24, becoming the first female pilot to fly for a major U.S. airline. In her honor, the inaugural Bonnie Award will recognize a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant, sponsored by American Airlines.

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:54 pm

Named for the first female pilot to fly for a major US airline — a woman who is in the audience today

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20182:54 pm

The Bonnie award…for Mid career women directors…

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:54 pm

The Bonnie Award

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:54 pm

Ava DuVernay is this year’s Honorary Chair…

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:54 pm

Ava Duvernay presenting a brand new award

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:54 pm

Still need to see…but have heard nothing but great things about it.

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:53 pm

Absolutely

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20182:53 pm

And I believe it’s the lead contender for tomw night. 

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:52 pm

I was right with my predicition! 

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:52 pm

WINNER

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
A Fantastic Woman
Chile
Director: Sebastián Lelio 

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:51 pm

…but Fantastic Woman seems to be the fave.

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:51 pm

Loved BPM by the way…so tragic. And when a French film is wildly tragic, you know it’s good.

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:50 pm

While presenting noms for International Film

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:50 pm

“I should mention that this award has never gone to a sh*thole nation—because there are no sh*thole nations” — Salma Hayek digs at Trump

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:50 pm

Jason Clarke and Salma Hayek Pinault are up presenting Best International Film…

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:49 pm

ICYMI: The band that I am too uncool to know about is Sunflower Bean.

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:49 pm
Backstage: Antonio Méndez Esparza, Life and Nothing More – “In the end, this is for the actors. I wish I had better words when I gave my [speech]. Without all the people in the cast, the movie would be nothing. It’s a movie that doesn’t come from me. It comes from them.”
Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:49 pm

Hopefully they will fit it into the 2.5 hours. Some of the bits may be taking longer than expected…specifically that one with Howery and Nanjiani.

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20182:47 pm

Very long show..we’ve only gotten through a few awards…Many more to go. 

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:42 pm

BTW: I’m still laughing at Wiig looking lost in the background as Olsen and Pattinson presented the John Cassavetes Award. Her commitment to the bit must be applauded.

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:41 pm

WINNER

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

Life and nothing more

Writer/Director: Antonio Méndez Esparza

Producers: Amadeo Hernández Bueno, Alvaro Portanet Hernández, Pedro Hernández Santos

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:41 pm

Olsen and Robert Pattinson presenting John Cassavetes Award.

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:40 pm

“They didn’t tell us that was going to happen before we agreed to this,” laughs Elizabeth Olsen awkwardly in regards to Wiig’s bit as 110-year-old Hollywood starlet, Fay Fontaine.

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20182:39 pm

“She’s been a Scarlett Witch and he’s been a vampire. Sounds like they got gypped at the Halloween store”..says Fay….it’s Elizabeth Olsen and Robert Pattinson….”they didn’t tell us that would happen” says Olsen.

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:39 pm

Fay can’t read the teleprompter, so she’s moving closer to it…oh wow. That bit was too much.

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:38 pm

Backstage — Matt Spicer: “It was a weirdly quick process, how the movie came together. We finished the script in Nov. 2015, sent the script to CAA and almost immediately, we heard that Aubrey had read it and wanted to meet. I was confident that she was this character, and wanted to make the same movie.”

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20182:38 pm

“next two presenters have a lot in common…that’ s wonderful when two people know each other” –Wiig’s 110-year old Fay Fontaine. “I’ve been very old for 30 years.” 

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:37 pm

The entire Ingrid producing team is back here with dir. Matt Spicer

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20182:37 pm

“Pictures are loud and none of the stories or people are good any more”…priceless Wiig. They should shuttle her over to the Dolby for tomw night. 

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:36 pm

Is she supposed to be like 110 or something? She looks good for her age.

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20182:36 pm

“Back when I made the film is more expensive than the dresses in this room” Fay Fontaine….Hollywood legend. Hysterical. 

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:36 pm

Wiig as this fictitious Fay Fontaine is quite amusing. 

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:35 pm

Ingrid Goes West team coming backstage now

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:35 pm

Anytime we see Wiig in a wig, we know we’re in for something good.

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:35 pm

This year’s Kiehl’s Someone to Watch Award went to Justin Chon for Gook — a great film about the Korean American perspective of the LA riots.

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:34 pm

Kristen Wiig on stage in character. This should be good

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:33 pm

Backstage — Allison Janney on the Oscars tomorrow: “I think Jimmy Kimmel’s got a huge task at hand to host the Oscars and I know he’s gonna do a fantastic job. I think the movement is being addressed in so many other ways, I couldn’t begin to judge [what he does]. I adore him.”

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:32 pm

Have you watched real footage of LaVona? Janney’s performance of her is so uncanny that it’s scary.

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:32 pm

Janney was thrilled by the opportunity to transform her appearance for the role of the elder LaVona

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:31 pm

Anthony: I re-watched that Carol bit over and over again. It is still funny to this day.

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:31 pm

Backstage — Janney on challenges of the role: It was difficult to find the way to be that mean to someone, and really sit in it comfortably, to feel that her methods were justified, to give [Tonya] the benefit of a better life.

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:31 pm

I’m extremely satisfied with that Best First Feature win. Ingrid very deserving. Last year’s winner was The Witch — a different kind of film, obviously.

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20182:30 pm

Dino, while we’re on commercial break,this is hands down my favorite moment from Indie Spirits in recent memory: Kate McKinnon going full on ‘Carol’:

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:30 pm
Backstage — Allison Janney: “Steven Rogers says he wrote this role [to give me my greatest role so far]. He was frustrated not seeing me do the roles he knew I could do. I play some confused and complicated women but not anyone this dark. I don’t think you traditionally think of dark people when you think of me. I don’t think people think of me that way. I guess I’m going to play more evil, dark characters. That’s what’s in my future.”
matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:28 pm

Backstage — Allison Janney: “This is the closest i’ll get to being an olympic figure skater, and that’s just fine with me”

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20182:28 pm

David Branson Smith and Matt Spicer wrote the script two years ago, one writing spot was in cafe in Culver City. 

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:27 pm

YES. I watched Ingrid multiple times. Love, love, LOVED it.

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:27 pm

Social media stalking gone very bad

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:27 pm

WINNER

BEST FIRST FEATURE

Ingrid Goes West
Director: Matt Spicer
Producers: Jared Ian Goldman, Adam Mirels, Robert Mirels, Aubrey Plaza, Tim White, Trevor White

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:27 pm

Ingrid Goes West was exceptionally well written and performed. Unique story for the modern age

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20182:27 pm

Awesome!! Ingrid Goes West. 

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:27 pm

Same here

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20182:27 pm

Loved, loved Ingrid Goes West. Even better: Aubrey Plaza produces her own canon; great way to ensure what’s brand is intact. 

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:27 pm

Incredible film Dino

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:26 pm

…but Columbus was gorgeous.

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:26 pm

Of the nominees I am rooting for Ingrid Goes West or Patti Cake$.

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:26 pm

Kroll comes on to try to salvage this long moment

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20182:26 pm

Best first feature nominees:

BEST FIRST FEATURE

 

COLUMBUS

DIRECTOR: Kogonada

PRODUCERS: Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Aaron Boyd, Giulia Caruso, Ki Jin Kim, Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz

INGRID GOES WEST

DIRECTOR: Matt Spicer

PRODUCERS: Jared Goldman, Adam Mirels, Robert Mirels, Aubrey Plaza, Tim White, Trevor White

MENASHE

DIRECTOR: Joshua Z. Weinstein

PRODUCERS: Yoni Brook, Traci Carlson, Daniel Finkelman, Alex Lipschultz

OH LUCY!

DIRECTOR: Atsuko Hirayanagi

PRODUCERS: Jessica Elbaum, Yukie Kito, Han West

PATTI CAKE$

DIRECTOR: Geremy Jasper

PRODUCERS: Chris Columbus, Michael Gottwald, Dan Janvey, Daniela Taplin Lundberg, Noah Stahl, Rodrigo Teixeira

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:25 pm

Nanjiani is insisting they make this right….

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:25 pm

“This is not a bit” – Howery

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:25 pm

But the fact that it is Howery and Nanjiani makes it great.

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:25 pm

Oh boy, this show is going long

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:25 pm

This is kind of hilarious and obnoxious.

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20182:24 pm

and they’re lifting the curtain on how all their jokes are scripted, not off the cuff, as great as they are. “Go up, go up” Kumail ordering the tele-prompter.

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:24 pm

Oh boy, extended snafu. They’re riffing

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:24 pm

Lil Rel Howery and Nanjiani debating best first movies 

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:23 pm

On stage: “Rel Howery and Lil Kumail”

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20182:23 pm

Love it sound snafu. 

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:23 pm

I don’t know who this house band is. I’m uncool.

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20182:22 pm

I think Sacred Deer was a mix of Biblical and Greek Tragedy, more so on the latter. 

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:22 pm

…and that’s why I loved it.

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:22 pm

Sacred Deer was TOTALLY BONKERS.

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:22 pm

Manville was the only thing that captivated me in Phantom Thread. She scared me.

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20182:22 pm

Dino, did you see Killing of a Sacred Deer? Totally gonzo and fun. You’ll think twice before eating spaghetti again

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:21 pm

At this point, the only person who can steal Best Supporting from Janney at the Oscars is Laurie Metcalf…but I think the dark horse is Lesley Manville.

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:19 pm

The movie was a riveting story told with such class…and trash.

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:18 pm

Agree.

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:18 pm

A movie that should have gotten more recognition this season. Margot Robbie…incredible performance

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20182:17 pm

256 scenes in 2 days…make-up spanning 20 years….Robbie doing a triple axel..the BTS wonders of I Tonya. 

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:17 pm

I concur 

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:17 pm

That little bird in the movie should get part of this award.

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:17 pm

Janney wrote her speech on the back of her crowded itinerary for today

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:17 pm

Yup. At this point, it’s hers to lose.

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20182:17 pm

I agree Matt. 

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:16 pm

It would appear there’s no one who can shake her from an Oscar for her I, Tonya role.

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20182:16 pm

Great job from Neon/30WEST in getting ‘I Tonya’ into the awards conversation pronto after picking it up at TIFF for $5M. 

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:15 pm

WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE 
Allison Janney
I, Tonya     


Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20182:15 pm

and you are right…

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:15 pm

I’m looking at Janney for this…

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:15 pm

Or will it be Oscar frontrunner Allison Janney?

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:14 pm

Will Holly Hunter get her moment here?

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20182:14 pm

Starting big here with best supporting actress.  Nominees:

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lois Smith, Marjorie Prime

Taliah Lennice Webster, Good Time

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20182:13 pm

Molly Shannon reveals how her life has changed since winnie an Indie Spirit last year. 

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20182:13 pm

People come up to comedians like Mulaney and say about the Trump era “You can’t write this stuff”..His response…”You can, but who would want to?”

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:13 pm

“No one would want to see that movie”

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:13 pm

Mulaney calls Trump “demented game show host who takes over the United States”

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:12 pm

Kroll: We’ll admit guys, there’s times we wish the election went the other way

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:12 pm

“The cast of Menashe makes me look like Armie Hammer” —Kroll

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:10 pm

Cut to: Tommy Wiseau looking unimpressed.

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20182:10 pm

“Sour shoes Ronan” — Mulaney botching Saoirse Ronan’s name. 

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:10 pm

Kroll: “Fun fact, lady bird is also what Tommy Wiseau calls swans”

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20182:10 pm

“Armie Hammer so handsome it makes Jon Hamm sound like Tony Baloney” – Kroll. 

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:10 pm

Snaps to Mulaney’s RuPaul’s Drag Race reference: “Chalamet Away”

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:08 pm

“It kind of ruined being white for me” —Kroll on Get Out.

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20182:08 pm

“Independent Spirit Awards …it sounds like something you say at the eulogy of a drug addict: ‘He was really an Independent Spirit.'” says Mulaney

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:08 pm

Enough of topical comedy for now…

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:08 pm

…looks like they ended the sexual offender talk…for now.

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:07 pm

Mulaney and Kroll are killing it with uncomfortable material in the room

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20182:07 pm

Kroll calls Spacey coming out of the closet at time of apology last fall “a Keyser Soze like twist”

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:07 pm

“The male apology has become an art form”

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:07 pm

The duo is definitely going rapid fire with these alleged sex offenders…and I’m enjoying every minute of it.

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20182:06 pm

“With Kevin Space, can we still love K-Pax?” Kroll giving the 2x Oscar winner a pass. 

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:06 pm

I could not handle that story about that donuts.

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20182:06 pm

Mulaney and Kroll taking down sexual predators. Kroll says that Ratner constantly scratched an inappropriate area — and touched six different donunts. “He grabbed one and walked away…if that’s the way he treats donuts”

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:05 pm

Brett Ratner is next

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:05 pm

going for the jugular on Weinstein and his “XXL unmarked grave”

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20182:05 pm

“Fun way to commit suicide is to cut in front of her in
line and say ‘Hey lady relax'” says Mulaney on Frances McDormand

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:05 pm

Uh oh…Mulaney and Kroll going after Weinstein. 

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:04 pm

“Last year, everyone famous died. This year, everyone famous wishes they were dead”

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:03 pm
Timothee Chalamet showing Armie Hammer, in half dress, skyping in
Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20182:03 pm

“The only show where your Uber x driver is nervous to drop you off,” says Mulaney about the Independent Spirit awards. 

 

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:03 pm

Mulaney and Kroll out of the gate delivering the funny with that “cum peach” line.

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:02 pm

“The Independent Spirit Awards where the dress code is ‘get dressed'”

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:02 pm

That opening with all that stock footage of random things was the best.

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20182:01 pm

Hysterical opening Dino…with titles over various images…Florida Project with a shot of the elderly walking the beach. 

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:00 pm

Can you believe Shape was made for $19 million? I can’t

matthewgrobar March 3, 20182:00 pm

Certainly very worthy, very ambitious independent filmmaking

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:00 pm

It’s showtime!

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20182:00 pm

…but Shape of Water seems to be the frontrunner. 

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20181:59 pm

Yes, I love a sea creature love story like the next person, but Get Out is just so relevant.

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20181:59 pm

Can’t agree with you more Dino on Get Out. We need a film that really speaks to what’s going on right now (no disrespect to love stories b/t women and sea creatures). 

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20181:58 pm

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20181:57 pm

Ok, we are less than three minutes away from showtime!

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20181:57 pm

“Keep your speeches to a minute” is the mandate for TKU speeches.

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20181:57 pm

…but of course, we remember how Moonlight won…but we won’t get into that.

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20181:57 pm

As mentioned above, the Best Feature winner at Spirit Awards has gone on to win the top prize at the Oscars for the last four years. Moonlight won the Spirit Award last year and it went on to win Best Picture at the Oscars.

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20181:55 pm

I am rooting for Get Out honestly. It’s one of the only films of the nominees that speaks to our times.

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20181:54 pm

Dino, if Get Out wins best feature today, it could be an indicator to upsetting best picture tom’w night at the Oscars. 

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20181:52 pm

I had to share a pic of Danai Gurira’s flowy, yet casual outfit. #WakandaForever 

matthewgrobar March 3, 20181:52 pm

Armie Hammer’s least comfortable scene, dancing to their tune

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20181:51 pm

CMBYN made me want to move to Italy in the ’80s and listen to Psychedelic Furs all day.

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20181:50 pm

Of course…currently reading the book now!

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20181:50 pm

Beanie Feldstein with Lady Bird co-star Saoirse Ronan.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20181:50 pm

Sayombhu not nominated at the Oscars tomw night :-(

Beautifully shot movie. Did you see Call Me By Your Name Dino?
Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20181:49 pm

Best Cinematography: Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Call Me by Your Name

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20181:48 pm

Emily V. Gordon:

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20181:47 pm

Allison Williams:

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20181:47 pm

Here’s who is up for Best DP:

Thimios Bakatakis, The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Elisha Christian, Columbus

Hélène Louvart, Beach Rats

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Call Me by Your Name

Joshua James Richards, The Rider

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20181:47 pm

Allison Janney:

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20181:47 pm

No pins — I think everyone is saving those for tomw night. Beanie now taking stage to present best cinematography

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20181:46 pm

On stage, in addition to great jokes, political views can feasibly expressed here (off leaning left). That said, those celebs attending today mainly kept warm instead of all dressing in black like we saw at the Globes. Allison Janney who is up for best supporting actress here and at Oscars was in a tall pink dress; Allison Williams wore a hunter green dress, Oscar nominee and Spirit nonminee Emily V. Gordon was in a blue and white stripped dress while Lady Bird’s Beanie Feldstein came in a short white/red flower black dress. 

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20181:45 pm

This year, Mudbound is getting the Robert Altman Award — one of my personal faves of the year. Was a fan of Dee Rees ever since Pariah — which won the John Cassavetes Award in 2012.

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20181:43 pm

And Moonlight was honored with the Robert Altman Award last year. Barry Jenkins won Best Director as well. 

matthewgrobar March 3, 20181:43 pm

Certainly the breeziest 

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20181:42 pm

And the fact that the Spirit Awards takes place in a beachside tent makes it probably the most L.A. ceremony of the awards season.

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20181:42 pm

Last year at this time, La La Land wasn’t nominated…and everyone thought it would take best picture at the Oscars. Meanwhile Moonlight walks away with best feature, director, screenplay, editing, and cinematography here at the Spirits. No one really had a clue that it would go on to steal best picture the next night. 

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20181:40 pm

That’s right Dino. Skies all clear here. Very sunny. And let me tell you, if it was raining, it’s never a good situation. Press tent floods big time, and water even seeps into the main tent. 

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20181:39 pm

I wonder if anyone else biked to this year’s ceremony.

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20181:39 pm

…and it’s good to see that the LA rain let up just in time for the ceremony.

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20181:38 pm

This being a casual and candid show — the Independent Spirit awards is the show that Hillary Swank literally biked to the year she was nominated.

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20181:38 pm

Breakfast burritos and whiskey should be served at every awards ceremony.

Dino-Ray Ramos March 3, 20181:37 pm

Thoroughly enjoyed Mulaney and Kroll at last year’s Spirit Awards. Then again, I’m a huge fan of both.

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20181:37 pm

This has always been a laid-back show, and candid too, not too far from the Golden Globes in its pungent sense of humor. They literally start pouring the whiskey inside the lunch tent and in the back at 11am. Hope everyone here ate enough breakfast burritos before the show.

Anthony D'Alessandro March 3, 20181:36 pm

We’re waiting for the Oscar eve lunch to begin here. Typically before IFC airs, John Mulaney and Nick Kroll will hand out a couple of awards that you don’t see on air.