Refresh for updates: Greta Gerwig wins for Best Screenplay for Lady Bird. Read below for an updated list of winners.
The Film Independent Spirit Awards are set to hand out trophies to the best actors, directors, and storytellers in independent film this afternoon. With the ceremony taking place in a beachside tent in Santa Monica and returning hosts Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, the Spirit Awards are the perfect — and a little more laid back — amuse bouche to tomorrow’s Academy Awards.
There is a generous peppering of Oscar nominees throughout tonight’s categories with Call Me by Your Name leading the pack with six nominations. Luca Guadagnino’s coming-of-age film goes up against The Florida Project, Get Out, Lady Bird and The Rider for the top prize of Best Feature.
The Best Feature winner at Spirit Awards has gone on to win the top prize at the Oscars for the last four years. If this streak continues, Get Out, Lady Bird and Call Me by Your Name might want to start clearing a shelf for a trophy.
All eyes will also be on the major acting categories tonight as award season faves Allison Janney, Jordan Peele, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Laurie Metcalf, Timothee Chalamet, Daniel Kaluuya and others are within an arms reach of a Spirit Award. Mudbound will be honored with this year’s Robert Altman Award which is presented to the film’s director, casting director, and ensemble cast. Last year’s winner was Moonlight, which, as we all know, went on to win Best Picture at the Oscars.
Read our live blog below which will feature live commentary from Anthony D’Alessandro and Matt Grobar who are on the scene — and Dino-Ray Ramos who will be “watching from the booth.”
COMPLETE WINNERS LIST (UPDATED LIVE)
BEST SCREENPLAY
Greta Gerwig
Lady Bird
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD
Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast
Mudbound
Director: Dee Rees
Casting Directors: Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram
Ensemble Cast: Jonathan Banks, Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Rob Morgan, Carey Mulligan
Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani
The Big Sick
I, Tonya
BONNIE AWARD
Chloé Zhao
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
A Fantastic Woman
Chile
Director: Sebastián Lelio
Life and nothing more
Writer/Director: Antonio Méndez Esparza
Producers: Amadeo Hernández Bueno, Alvaro Portanet Hernández, Pedro Hernández Santos
BEST FIRST FEATURE
Ingrid Goes West
Director: Matt Spicer
Producers: Jared Ian Goldman, Adam Mirels, Robert Mirels, Aubrey Plaza, Tim White, Trevor White
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
Allison Janney
I, Tonya
I think so too. With all the attention Lady Bird has been getting, Gerwig is destined for something.
Dino, she has to win something tom’w. I just feel it. I don’t know what…
“Truly grateful and shocked” says Gerwig who thanked her parents for watching her to put on plays at home and her siblings for starring in them.
Gerwig genuinely seemed like she didn’t think she would win!
“I didn’t think this would happen!” beams Gerwig.
Good for Gerwig — but was still rooting for Peele on this.
WINNER
BEST SCREENPLAY
Greta Gerwig
Lady Bird
THAT’S SO AWESOME.
WOW GRETA GERWIG …LADY BIRD!!!
I am also looking at Peele for this one.
This will be interesting. Oscar bets that original goes to Peele, which took the WGA
Backstage – Dee Rees: “I love actors who like to play, like to work. I can’t put anything on the screen that these guys won’t work. Working with Rachel [Morrison, DP] was great because we really treated it like a documentary, in some ways. We wanted it to feel like life.”
BEST SCREENPLAY
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Azazel Jacobs, The Lovers
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Mike White, Beatriz at Dinner
Amanda Seyfried and Ethan Hawke presenting Best Screenplay.
Quite a speech earlier from Dee Rees
The Mudbound group is making its way backstage now
Kroll and Mulaney carry Samberg off stage.
Love it…Samberg calling out Jordan Peele, Kumail Nanjiani, Saoirse Ronan and Timothee Chalamet…”we’ll still pronounce your name the pretentious way” if he stays indie.
Yup. Don’t know if the crowd is really feeling this.
Samberg in character as Bender from The Breakfast Club is quite the sight.
Ah, I see. Andy Samberg is Judd Nelson in this colorful rendition with special lyrics written for the occasion
Believe he did something similar at last year’s ceremony
And now Andy Samberg, in hair and makeup, singing “Don’t you forget about me”
They are about to do an “In Memoriam” for stars they are about to lose.
“Only Charles Manson and Jerry Lewis. No one wants to see that”
“We’ll use a lot of stars to big budget films” – Mulaney and Kroll citing Jennifer Lawrence.
John Mulaney –“this is the time when we do our in-memoriam but not a lot of famous people died this year”
“We thank our fearless leader Dee Rees for having the nuts to do this film.” — Morgan
“That was so poetic Dee, thank you.”—Rob Morgan
And a huge roar of applause for her here in the tent.
“Mudbound is cinema.” — Rees
Rees seems like she is recognizing nearly every single actor and crew member in Mudbound.
And side note: Morrison, who is nominated for an Oscar for Best Cinematography, also did the cinematography for Black Panther.
Rees is taking us to church and film school with her acceptance speech…
Rachel Morrison made this film gorgeous….
And Dino..Mudbound is gorgeous on the big screen. 70MM would have been great for this.
“Cinema lies in absorbing electrifying performances that make them think and observe the world around them” —Rees
and broke through at the Oscars with 4 Oscar noms including best supporting actress for Mary J. Blige.
Yes…it also deserves to be seen on the big screen.
The pic dropped on streaming back in November.
..and it was also the top acquisition at the 2017 Sundance with Netflix shelling out $12.5M.
‘Mudbound’ was epic.
Mudbound was a gut punch of heavy emotion for me — what were your thoughts on it Anthony and Matt?
Side note: Monae was in Moonlight, which won the Robert Altman Award last year.
Backstage – Riegel on gender parity below the line and above: “There is a disparity, there definitely is. I think all this conversation is extremely helpful. I think it sadly will take a little more time to get parity, but the conversation is good, and it’s making it more difficult for people to do less, because they’re going to get caught.”
Janelle Monae is out on stage to present the Robert Altman Award to Mudbound.
Now I know about Sunflower Bean. I feel like a hip milennial.
And yes Matt, I agree with you.
DINO: The house band is Sunflower Bean. Here’s the AllMusic dossier on them by Marcy Donselson: “Marked by two vocalists who often take turns within a song, Sunflower Bean is an indie pop trio out of Brooklyn. Formed in August 2013 with singer/guitarist Nick Kivlen, singer/bassist Julia Cumming, and drummer Jacob Faber — all teenagers at the time — they quickly earned attention for their alternately rock-edged and dreamy guitar tunes, and were invited to open on tours for the likes of DIIV and the Vaccines beginning shortly after their first EP, Show Me Your Seven Secrets, arrived in October 2015. Produced by Matthew Molnar, formerly of indie pop group Friends, Sunflower Bean‘s debut LP, Human Ceremony, was issued by Fat Possum in early 2016. By December the same year, they had begun work on their follow-up. Whereas their debut featured tracks they had been writing since the band’s formation, the material on their sophomore record was written over a 12-month period. The resulting album, Twentytwo in Blue, saw release in early 2018.”
Glad that The Big Sick is getting recognition this awards season. I remember seeing it at Sundance and was all up in my feelings about it.
Unlikely to see this pay off at the Oscars, though I’d like to see it happen
“No reward for what we went through emotionally and physically to be up here,” says Kumail about winning best first screenplay for Big Sick.
Gordon says my dad never cheated on my mom we made that up for the movie…”that we know of” jokes Nanjiani.
“This is not a story oft told or seen in theaters” — Gordon
A well deserved win for Nanjiani and Gordon — a married couple IRL.
WINNER
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani
The Big Sick
Side note: Waithe will be a guest on the New Hollywood podcast next week, so look out for that :)
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
Kris Avedisian, Kyle Espeleta (story by), Jesse Wakeman (story by), Donald Cried
Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick
Ingrid Jungermann, Women Who Kill
Kogonada, Columbus
David Smith, Matt Spicer, Ingrid Goes West
Mendelsohn takes a moment to praise Waithe’s success as the first black female to win an Emmy for comedy writing.
Lena Waithe and Ben Mendelsohn says that they’re not here to promote their new movie — Ready Player One.
Ready Player One stars Lena Waithe and Ben Mendelsohn presenting Best First Screenplay.
I felt that win in my bones.
WINNER
BEST EDITING
Tatiana S. Riegel
I, Tonya
They said they wanted to tell an editing joke, but it was edited out. ZING!
Many people don’t know but the behind the scenes of hosting an event on the beach here in Santa Monica is a big deal. It’s why you don’t see a lot of events. Especially when there’s alcohol being served. There’s a whole city council thing,etc However, Independent Spirit has had their respected footprint here for quite some time. But if you think about it — not a lot of cinematic events on the Santa Monica beach, and there’s a reason for it. (It’s also $$$)
John Cho and Kathryn Hahn presenting for Best Editing.
Or maybe a bike valet? It is LA after all. As they say in Clueless, “Everywhere you go has valet.”
In earlier years it was farther south, in Santa Monica, but further down the road heading to Venice.
Or parked in one of the several tents surrounding the area. Speaking of the location of the Indie Spirits tent this year, it’s immediately north of the main famed Santa Monica Pier with the ferris wheel.
I think you can check your bike in at coat check.
I guess you could bring it in to an entrance and ask security ‘Hey, can you watch this?’
Speaking of biking here Dino, I don’t know where the nearest bike rack is on site.
14 more awards. I think there’s an another hour and a half to go.
A nice short an sweet acceptance speech by Zhao where she appreciated all who were involved in her films.
WINNER
BONNIE AWARD
Chloe Zhao
Zhao thanks Frances McDormand and others for being strong female role models
Zhao’s The Rider is nominated tonight for Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Feature and Best Editing.
Chloé Zhao wrote and directed Songs My Brothers Taught Me.
Bonnie Tiburzi Caputo joined American Airlines in 1973 at age 24, becoming the first female pilot to fly for a major U.S. airline. In her honor, the inaugural Bonnie Award will recognize a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant, sponsored by American Airlines.
Named for the first female pilot to fly for a major US airline — a woman who is in the audience today
The Bonnie award…for Mid career women directors…
The Bonnie Award
Ava DuVernay is this year’s Honorary Chair…
Ava Duvernay presenting a brand new award
Still need to see…but have heard nothing but great things about it.
Absolutely
And I believe it’s the lead contender for tomw night.
I was right with my predicition!
WINNER
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
A Fantastic Woman
Chile
Director: Sebastián Lelio
…but Fantastic Woman seems to be the fave.
Loved BPM by the way…so tragic. And when a French film is wildly tragic, you know it’s good.
While presenting noms for International Film
“I should mention that this award has never gone to a sh*thole nation—because there are no sh*thole nations” — Salma Hayek digs at Trump
Jason Clarke and Salma Hayek Pinault are up presenting Best International Film…
ICYMI: The band that I am too uncool to know about is Sunflower Bean.
Hopefully they will fit it into the 2.5 hours. Some of the bits may be taking longer than expected…specifically that one with Howery and Nanjiani.
Very long show..we’ve only gotten through a few awards…Many more to go.
BTW: I’m still laughing at Wiig looking lost in the background as Olsen and Pattinson presented the John Cassavetes Award. Her commitment to the bit must be applauded.
WINNER
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD
Life and nothing more
Writer/Director: Antonio Méndez Esparza
Producers: Amadeo Hernández Bueno, Alvaro Portanet Hernández, Pedro Hernández Santos
Olsen and Robert Pattinson presenting John Cassavetes Award.
“They didn’t tell us that was going to happen before we agreed to this,” laughs Elizabeth Olsen awkwardly in regards to Wiig’s bit as 110-year-old Hollywood starlet, Fay Fontaine.
“She’s been a Scarlett Witch and he’s been a vampire. Sounds like they got gypped at the Halloween store”..says Fay….it’s Elizabeth Olsen and Robert Pattinson….”they didn’t tell us that would happen” says Olsen.
Fay can’t read the teleprompter, so she’s moving closer to it…oh wow. That bit was too much.
Backstage — Matt Spicer: “It was a weirdly quick process, how the movie came together. We finished the script in Nov. 2015, sent the script to CAA and almost immediately, we heard that Aubrey had read it and wanted to meet. I was confident that she was this character, and wanted to make the same movie.”
“next two presenters have a lot in common…that’ s wonderful when two people know each other” –Wiig’s 110-year old Fay Fontaine. “I’ve been very old for 30 years.”
The entire Ingrid producing team is back here with dir. Matt Spicer
“Pictures are loud and none of the stories or people are good any more”…priceless Wiig. They should shuttle her over to the Dolby for tomw night.
Is she supposed to be like 110 or something? She looks good for her age.
“Back when I made the film is more expensive than the dresses in this room” Fay Fontaine….Hollywood legend. Hysterical.
Wiig as this fictitious Fay Fontaine is quite amusing.
Ingrid Goes West team coming backstage now
Anytime we see Wiig in a wig, we know we’re in for something good.
This year’s Kiehl’s Someone to Watch Award went to Justin Chon for Gook — a great film about the Korean American perspective of the LA riots.
Kristen Wiig on stage in character. This should be good
Backstage — Allison Janney on the Oscars tomorrow: “I think Jimmy Kimmel’s got a huge task at hand to host the Oscars and I know he’s gonna do a fantastic job. I think the movement is being addressed in so many other ways, I couldn’t begin to judge [what he does]. I adore him.”
Have you watched real footage of LaVona? Janney’s performance of her is so uncanny that it’s scary.
Janney was thrilled by the opportunity to transform her appearance for the role of the elder LaVona
Anthony: I re-watched that Carol bit over and over again. It is still funny to this day.
Backstage — Janney on challenges of the role: It was difficult to find the way to be that mean to someone, and really sit in it comfortably, to feel that her methods were justified, to give [Tonya] the benefit of a better life.
I’m extremely satisfied with that Best First Feature win. Ingrid very deserving. Last year’s winner was The Witch — a different kind of film, obviously.
Dino, while we’re on commercial break,this is hands down my favorite moment from Indie Spirits in recent memory: Kate McKinnon going full on ‘Carol’:
Backstage — Allison Janney: “This is the closest i’ll get to being an olympic figure skater, and that’s just fine with me”
David Branson Smith and Matt Spicer wrote the script two years ago, one writing spot was in cafe in Culver City.
YES. I watched Ingrid multiple times. Love, love, LOVED it.
Social media stalking gone very bad
WINNER
BEST FIRST FEATURE
Ingrid Goes West
Director: Matt Spicer
Producers: Jared Ian Goldman, Adam Mirels, Robert Mirels, Aubrey Plaza, Tim White, Trevor White
Ingrid Goes West was exceptionally well written and performed. Unique story for the modern age
Awesome!! Ingrid Goes West.
Same here
Loved, loved Ingrid Goes West. Even better: Aubrey Plaza produces her own canon; great way to ensure what’s brand is intact.
Incredible film Dino
…but Columbus was gorgeous.
Of the nominees I am rooting for Ingrid Goes West or Patti Cake$.
Kroll comes on to try to salvage this long moment
Best first feature nominees:
BEST FIRST FEATURE
COLUMBUS
DIRECTOR: Kogonada
PRODUCERS: Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Aaron Boyd, Giulia Caruso, Ki Jin Kim, Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz
INGRID GOES WEST
DIRECTOR: Matt Spicer
PRODUCERS: Jared Goldman, Adam Mirels, Robert Mirels, Aubrey Plaza, Tim White, Trevor White
MENASHE
DIRECTOR: Joshua Z. Weinstein
PRODUCERS: Yoni Brook, Traci Carlson, Daniel Finkelman, Alex Lipschultz
OH LUCY!
DIRECTOR: Atsuko Hirayanagi
PRODUCERS: Jessica Elbaum, Yukie Kito, Han West
PATTI CAKE$
DIRECTOR: Geremy Jasper
PRODUCERS: Chris Columbus, Michael Gottwald, Dan Janvey, Daniela Taplin Lundberg, Noah Stahl, Rodrigo Teixeira
Nanjiani is insisting they make this right….
“This is not a bit” – Howery
But the fact that it is Howery and Nanjiani makes it great.
Oh boy, this show is going long
This is kind of hilarious and obnoxious.
and they’re lifting the curtain on how all their jokes are scripted, not off the cuff, as great as they are. “Go up, go up” Kumail ordering the tele-prompter.
Oh boy, extended snafu. They’re riffing
Lil Rel Howery and Nanjiani debating best first movies
On stage: “Rel Howery and Lil Kumail”
Love it sound snafu.
I don’t know who this house band is. I’m uncool.
I think Sacred Deer was a mix of Biblical and Greek Tragedy, more so on the latter.
…and that’s why I loved it.
Sacred Deer was TOTALLY BONKERS.
Manville was the only thing that captivated me in Phantom Thread. She scared me.
Dino, did you see Killing of a Sacred Deer? Totally gonzo and fun. You’ll think twice before eating spaghetti again
At this point, the only person who can steal Best Supporting from Janney at the Oscars is Laurie Metcalf…but I think the dark horse is Lesley Manville.
The movie was a riveting story told with such class…and trash.
A movie that should have gotten more recognition this season. Margot Robbie…incredible performance
256 scenes in 2 days…make-up spanning 20 years….Robbie doing a triple axel..the BTS wonders of I Tonya.
I concur
That little bird in the movie should get part of this award.
Janney wrote her speech on the back of her crowded itinerary for today
Yup. At this point, it’s hers to lose.
I agree Matt.
It would appear there’s no one who can shake her from an Oscar for her I, Tonya role.
Great job from Neon/30WEST in getting ‘I Tonya’ into the awards conversation pronto after picking it up at TIFF for $5M.
WINNER
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
Allison Janney
I, Tonya
and you are right…
I’m looking at Janney for this…
Or will it be Oscar frontrunner Allison Janney?
Will Holly Hunter get her moment here?
Starting big here with best supporting actress. Nominees:
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Lois Smith, Marjorie Prime
Taliah Lennice Webster, Good Time
Molly Shannon reveals how her life has changed since winnie an Indie Spirit last year.
People come up to comedians like Mulaney and say about the Trump era “You can’t write this stuff”..His response…”You can, but who would want to?”
“No one would want to see that movie”
Mulaney calls Trump “demented game show host who takes over the United States”
Kroll: We’ll admit guys, there’s times we wish the election went the other way
“The cast of Menashe makes me look like Armie Hammer” —Kroll
Cut to: Tommy Wiseau looking unimpressed.
“Sour shoes Ronan” — Mulaney botching Saoirse Ronan’s name.
Kroll: “Fun fact, lady bird is also what Tommy Wiseau calls swans”
“Armie Hammer so handsome it makes Jon Hamm sound like Tony Baloney” – Kroll.
Snaps to Mulaney’s RuPaul’s Drag Race reference: “Chalamet Away”
“It kind of ruined being white for me” —Kroll on Get Out.
“Independent Spirit Awards …it sounds like something you say at the eulogy of a drug addict: ‘He was really an Independent Spirit.'” says Mulaney
Enough of topical comedy for now…
…looks like they ended the sexual offender talk…for now.
Mulaney and Kroll are killing it with uncomfortable material in the room
Kroll calls Spacey coming out of the closet at time of apology last fall “a Keyser Soze like twist”
“The male apology has become an art form”
The duo is definitely going rapid fire with these alleged sex offenders…and I’m enjoying every minute of it.
“With Kevin Space, can we still love K-Pax?” Kroll giving the 2x Oscar winner a pass.
I could not handle that story about that donuts.
Mulaney and Kroll taking down sexual predators. Kroll says that Ratner constantly scratched an inappropriate area — and touched six different donunts. “He grabbed one and walked away…if that’s the way he treats donuts”
Brett Ratner is next
going for the jugular on Weinstein and his “XXL unmarked grave”
“Fun way to commit suicide is to cut in front of her in
line and say ‘Hey lady relax'” says Mulaney on Frances McDormand
Uh oh…Mulaney and Kroll going after Weinstein.
“Last year, everyone famous died. This year, everyone famous wishes they were dead”
“The only show where your Uber x driver is nervous to drop you off,” says Mulaney about the Independent Spirit awards.
Mulaney and Kroll out of the gate delivering the funny with that “cum peach” line.
“The Independent Spirit Awards where the dress code is ‘get dressed'”
That opening with all that stock footage of random things was the best.
Hysterical opening Dino…with titles over various images…Florida Project with a shot of the elderly walking the beach.
Can you believe Shape was made for $19 million? I can’t
Certainly very worthy, very ambitious independent filmmaking
It’s showtime!
…but Shape of Water seems to be the frontrunner.
Yes, I love a sea creature love story like the next person, but Get Out is just so relevant.
Can’t agree with you more Dino on Get Out. We need a film that really speaks to what’s going on right now (no disrespect to love stories b/t women and sea creatures).
Ok, we are less than three minutes away from showtime!
“Keep your speeches to a minute” is the mandate for TKU speeches.
…but of course, we remember how Moonlight won…but we won’t get into that.
As mentioned above, the Best Feature winner at Spirit Awards has gone on to win the top prize at the Oscars for the last four years. Moonlight won the Spirit Award last year and it went on to win Best Picture at the Oscars.
I am rooting for Get Out honestly. It’s one of the only films of the nominees that speaks to our times.
Dino, if Get Out wins best feature today, it could be an indicator to upsetting best picture tom’w night at the Oscars.
Armie Hammer’s least comfortable scene, dancing to their tune
CMBYN made me want to move to Italy in the ’80s and listen to Psychedelic Furs all day.
Of course…currently reading the book now!
Beanie Feldstein with Lady Bird co-star Saoirse Ronan.
Sayombhu not nominated at the Oscars tomw night :-(
Best Cinematography: Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Call Me by Your Name
Here’s who is up for Best DP:
Thimios Bakatakis, The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Elisha Christian, Columbus
Hélène Louvart, Beach Rats
Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Call Me by Your Name
Joshua James Richards, The Rider
No pins — I think everyone is saving those for tomw night. Beanie now taking stage to present best cinematography
On stage, in addition to great jokes, political views can feasibly expressed here (off leaning left). That said, those celebs attending today mainly kept warm instead of all dressing in black like we saw at the Globes. Allison Janney who is up for best supporting actress here and at Oscars was in a tall pink dress; Allison Williams wore a hunter green dress, Oscar nominee and Spirit nonminee Emily V. Gordon was in a blue and white stripped dress while Lady Bird’s Beanie Feldstein came in a short white/red flower black dress.
This year, Mudbound is getting the Robert Altman Award — one of my personal faves of the year. Was a fan of Dee Rees ever since Pariah — which won the John Cassavetes Award in 2012.
And Moonlight was honored with the Robert Altman Award last year. Barry Jenkins won Best Director as well.
Certainly the breeziest
And the fact that the Spirit Awards takes place in a beachside tent makes it probably the most L.A. ceremony of the awards season.
Last year at this time, La La Land wasn’t nominated…and everyone thought it would take best picture at the Oscars. Meanwhile Moonlight walks away with best feature, director, screenplay, editing, and cinematography here at the Spirits. No one really had a clue that it would go on to steal best picture the next night.
That’s right Dino. Skies all clear here. Very sunny. And let me tell you, if it was raining, it’s never a good situation. Press tent floods big time, and water even seeps into the main tent.
I wonder if anyone else biked to this year’s ceremony.
…and it’s good to see that the LA rain let up just in time for the ceremony.
This being a casual and candid show — the Independent Spirit awards is the show that Hillary Swank literally biked to the year she was nominated.
Breakfast burritos and whiskey should be served at every awards ceremony.
Thoroughly enjoyed Mulaney and Kroll at last year’s Spirit Awards. Then again, I’m a huge fan of both.
This has always been a laid-back show, and candid too, not too far from the Golden Globes in its pungent sense of humor. They literally start pouring the whiskey inside the lunch tent and in the back at 11am. Hope everyone here ate enough breakfast burritos before the show.
We’re waiting for the Oscar eve lunch to begin here. Typically before IFC airs, John Mulaney and Nick Kroll will hand out a couple of awards that you don’t see on air.