The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has finally posted on its website the annual report for its fiscal year ended June 30, 2017 — that is, eight months ago, when the first Jimmy Kimmel Oscar show was still a fresh memory, never mind Jimmy Kimmel 2, seen earlier this month. For the record, Kimmel’s first show, though ratings were soft, turns out to have been more economical than the prior year’s Oscars, hosted by Chris Rock: Awards-related expense for fiscal 2017 was $40.8 million, down from $44 million the year before. Meanwhile, awards-related revenue rose to $122.9 million for the year, up from $113 million in 2016.

The resulting increase in “profit” for the Academy (which technically is a nonprofit) helped boost its net assets to $542.9 million as of June 30, 2017, up $51.1 million, or about 10.4%, from $491.8 million the year earlier. Contributions to the Academy fell sharply, to $2.5 million from $11.2 million a year earlier. But investment income rose nicely, to $17.9 million from $7.4 million. In all, it was a good year financially, though the report shows a total of $378.3 million in debt, mostly related to the ongoing film museum project, and interest expense of $11.8 million, up from $8 million the year before.

The report also noted payments of $25,000 apiece to two of its governors, one in connection with the Governors Awards, the other related to the museum. Neither governor was identified.