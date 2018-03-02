EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures is developing a re-imagined take on Fear, the 1996 thriller that starred Reese Witherspoon and Mark Wahlberg. The studio has set Oscar-nominated Straight Outta Compton co-scribe Jonathan Herman to write the script.

The original pic, directed by James Foley, penned by Chistopher Crowe released by Uni in 1996, centered on Witherspoon meeting Wahlberg’s character in what seemed to be a perfect love match — until his darker side emerged and it all went off the rails. William Peterson and Alyssa Milano co-starred in the original, which was produced by Brian Grazer.

Grazer returns to produce again for Imagine Entertainment. Universal’s EVP Production Jon Mone and creative executive Christine Sun will oversee alongside Imagine’s Tyler Mitchell.

The new take on the pic is being kept under wraps, but we are hearing the thriller will be told from a female perspective.

Herman has become a go-to scribe at Uni: Most recently, he was tapped to adapt the Melissa Del Bosque book Bloodlines for the studio, Channing Tatum and Michael De Luca. He also recently did a rewrite on its Scarface with Dylan Clark producing, and Antoine Fuqua again circling as director. He also adapted the Chris Pavone novel The Travelers for Amblin Partners with The Picture Company producing, with Will Speck and Josh Gordon attached to direct.

On the TV side, he recently adapted Home Before Daylight: My Life on the Road with the Grateful Dead for Amazon.

Herman is repped by UTA, Industry Entertainment and Lichter, Grossman.