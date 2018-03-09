EXCLUSIVE: Disney Channel has greenlighted Fast Layne, a live-ation limited series from executive producers Matt Dearborn and Tom Burkhard. Production is under way on the action-comedy from Lakeshore Productions starring The Young and the Restless actress Sophie Pollono. Created by Travis Braun, it’s set for a 2018 launch.

Disney Channel

Twelve-year-old overachiever Layne (Pollono) finds her orderly life thrown into a tailspin when she discovers a sophisticated talking car named V.I.N. hidden in an abandoned shed. With the help of her eccentric neighbor, Zora (Sofia Rosinsky, right), Layne embarks on a high-speed adventure filled with bad guys, secret agents and other surprises to unlock the mystery behind V.I.N.’s creation.

Rossel, Fegley Disney Channel

Brandon Rossel plays Cody, a cute boy at Layne’s school with a talent for fixing cars, and Winslow Fegley is Mel, Layne’s nosy younger cousin who is determined to uncover her secret.

Braun (Vampirina) will serve as co-executive producer, and Hasraf Dulull will direct the first two episodes.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Matt, Tom and Travis on this exciting, action-packed journey that showcases two unlikely friends in the driver’s seat of a sentient, self-driving car,” said Adam Bonnett, EVP Original Programming at Disney Channels Worldwide, said, “This limited series allows our audience to go an adventure with these kids with nonstop action, comedy and mystery in a unique genre they haven’t experienced before on Disney Channel.”

Fast Layne is the latest new series for Disney Channel, which last month announced a pair of kid-targeted animated series: Amphibia, a comedy about a girl who gets transported to the titular world, and The Owl House, a horror comedy about a teenage human girl who stumbles upon a portal to the Demon Realm. It also ordered a fourth season of Disney TVA’s Star vs. the Forces of Evil, from creator/executive producer Daron Nefcy.