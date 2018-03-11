Making a splash at South by Southwest two years ago with her directorial debut, Miss Stevens, writer/director Julia Hart is back in 2018 with supernatural drama Fast Color.

The film is co-written and produced by the director’s husband, La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz, who is known for graciously passing Best Picture honors to Moonlight after the envelope scandal that rocked the world. It stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw (A Wrinkle in Time, Black Mirror: San Junipero) as Ruth, a woman who is forced to go on the run when her superhuman abilities are discovered.

Seeing Mbatha-Raw in the critically acclaimed Beyond the Lights while writing the film, Hart immediately knew she had found the actress for her film. “We were just like, who the heck is this woman? She’s so extraordinarily talented and her performance in that movie is so incredible,” Hart told Deadline, sitting down at SXSW yesterday alongside Horowitz. “She said yes, so what started out as a movie about female empowerment then also became a movie about the empowerment of women of color. It became something even bigger than what we had initially set out to make.”

In the conversation, Hart also touched on her collaboration with her husband, in the writing and beyond. “We’re so lucky because in this business, you could potentially spend so much time away from your partner,” she reflected. “We’re lucky that we get to go make movies together and bring our kid.”

