The first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the second film in the Harry Potter prequel series, has just been released, and Warner Bros. has mobilized an army of wizards to celebrate.

The #WandsReady movement is described as a global social activation mobilizing Wizarding World fans, who are encouraged to post a photo of themselves with their own wand or use the #WandsReady photo uploader on FantasticBeasts.com, which will allow creation of a personalized video to share on social media.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is the follow-up to 2016’s $814M worldwide grosser Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, which launched what will be a five-film series of new adventures from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling. Warner Bros. The Crimes of Grindelwald opens November 16.

Eddie Redmayne reprises his role as magizoologist Newt Scamander with Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller and Johnny Depp also returning. New is Jude Law as a young Albus Dumbledore.

At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Scamander. But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings.

In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Dumbledore enlists his former student Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.

David Yates is helming again, from a screenplay by Rowling, and the film is produced by David Heyman, Rowling, Steve Kloves and Lionel Wigram.