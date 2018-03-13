EXCLUSIVE: Famke Janssen has been set to star opposite Nicolas Cage in Primal, the indie action movie to be directed by Nick Powell. The film is being produced by Luillo Ruiz of The Pimienta Film Company and executive produced by Walter Josten of Blue Rider Pictures, and production is set to start April 10 in Puerto Rico.

The Richard Leder-penned script centers on a big-game hunter (Cage) for zoos who has booked passage on an Hispanic freighter with a fresh haul of exotic and deadly animals from the Amazon, along with a political assassin being extradited to the U.S in secret. The assassin escapes and releases the captive animals, throwing the ship into chaos. Janssen will play a neurologist lieutenant in the U.S. Navy.

Janssen, whose credits include the X-Men and Taken franchises, was most recently seen on TV on ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder and NBC’s Blacklist: Redemption. She’s next up on the big screen in Cuba Gooding Jr’s Louisiana Caviar and All I Wish opposite Sharon Stone and Tony Goldwyn which hits theaters March 30 from Universal.

She is repped by ICM Partners.