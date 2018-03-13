Tone Bell is set as a lead opposite Nina Dobrev, Odessa Adlon, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Sheryl Lee Ralph in CBS’ multi-camera comedy pilot Fam, from Kapital Entertainment and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Corinne Kingsbury, Fam is about a woman whose dreams of an upstanding life with her new fiancé, Jay (Bell), and his upstanding family are dashed when her train-wreck younger half sister (Adlon) comes to live with her to escape their train wreck of a father. Bell will play Jay, a sophisticated NYU history professor who comes from old money but is refreshingly unaffected and down-to-earth despite his refined background. Deeply in love with Clem (Dobrev), he proposes to her — much to the delight of his parents, Walt (Mitchell) and Rose (Ralph), who think Clem is a real catch. But he learns that Clem has not been completely honest about a few key elements in her life: For example, her father isn’t actually dead — and it drives a wedge of mistrust between them that might not be easily mended.

The pilot is being directed by Scott Ellis. He replaces Andy Ackerman, who withdrew due to unforeseen health issues.

Kingsbury executive produces with Kapital’s Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor as well as Wendi Trilling via TrillTV and Ellis (pilot only).

Bell’s casting stems from a two-episode guest arc he did this season on Kapital/TrillTV’s freshman comedy series 9JKL, also for CBS and CBS Studios.

Former Truth Be Told star Bell most recently was a series regular opposite Kathy Bates in Netflix’s Disjointed, which was canceled last month. He also recently recurred on The Flash and previously starred on Bad Judge and Whitney. Bell will shoot his first hourlong stand-up special for Showtime in the spring. He’s repped by CAA, Black Box Management and Hansen Jacobson.