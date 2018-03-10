Brian Stokes Mitchell and Sheryl Lee Ralph have signed on for series regular roles in CBS comedy pilot Fam, from writer Corinne Kingsbury (The Newsroom), Kapital Entertainment and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Kingsbury, Fam is about a woman’s younger half-sister who comes to live with her and her fiancé to escape their train wreck of a father.

The pilot will be directed by Scott Ellis. He replaces Andy Ackerman, who had to withdraw due to unforeseen health issues.

Mitchell will play Walt, Jay’s father. Sophisticated, intellectual, affluent, he comes from old money, but like his son, he’s unaffected, with a great sense of humor. He adores Clem (tbd), and vice versa, and is delighted when Clem and Jay announce their engagement.

Ralph will portray Rose, Jay’s mother. She’s an elegant, sophisticated, intellectual society matron who is completely unaffected, with a great sense of fun. She’s also thrilled when Jay and Clem announce their engagement.

Kingsbury executive produces with Kapital Entertainment’s Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor as well as Wendi Trilling via TrillTV.

Mitchell’s recent TV credits include recurring roles on USA’s Mr. Robot, CBS’ Madam Secretary and Hulu’s The Path. On stage he was last seen in the Tony-nominated musical Shuffle Along, playing opposite Audra McDonald. Mitchell is repped by Paradigm.

Ralph currently recurs on CBS’ MacGyver and TNT’s Claws, and she recently wrapped a run on Broadway as Madame Morrible in Wicked. Ralph is repped by Abrams Artists Agency, LINK Entertainment and attorney Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.