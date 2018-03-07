Designated Survivor’s Ben Lawson and Mark L. Young (The Comeback) are set as series regulars opposite Bellamy Young, Shelley Hennig, Kosha Patel and Vanessa Williams in ABC’s False Profits pilot, set in the world of cosmetics marketing, from former Code Black writer-producer Kayla Alpert, Jason Reed and ABC Studios.

Written by Alpert, False Profits is described as Desperate Housewives meets Glengarry Glen Ross. It follows a team of down-and-out women in suburban Arizona as they fight their way to the top of the cutthroat world of a multi-level marketing cosmetics business.

Alpert executive produces with Reed and former Desperate Housewives exec producer Sabrina Wind via Jason T. Reed Productions. ABC Studios is the studio.

Lawson will play Jake Amato, the hot building manager of the TJ Maxx, a cute blue collar guy who has a flirty relationship with Laura (Young). Mark L. Young will portray Travis Pitts, the young manager of the TJ Maxx where Laura, Hilary and Parvun all work.

Lawson currently stars on ABC’s Designated Survivor as MI6 Damian Rennett and will next be seen recurring in season 2 of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why. He is repped by ICM, Untitled Entertainment, United Management in Australia, and attorney Derek Kroeger.

Mark L. Young played Tyler Beck on The Comeback and recently recurred as TJ on Ten Days In the Valley. He’s repped by Haven Entertainment and Buchwald & Associates.