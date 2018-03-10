Fans of skin art will have a new home later this month, as the artists of Miami Ink and NY Ink return for a new, eight-episode interactive series on starting Thursday, March 15.

The Tattoo Shop follows renowned inksters Ami James (Miami Ink, NY Ink), Chris Nunez (Ink Master, Miami Ink), Chris Garver (Miami Ink), Darren Brass (Miami Ink) and Tommy Montoya (NY Ink) as they open their new tattoo shop, Liberty City Tattoo, in Wynwood, Miami.

The show will feature two episodes weekly, with Thursdays offering a behind-the-scenes look into the artists’ lives and their clients. Friday will feature a live tattoo experience on Mystery Tattoo. Each week, one client will agree to get a tattoo, sight unseen, and is left in the hands of the Facebook community, who will make the creative decisions on the design and where the art will be drawn on the body.

“We’re psyched to do this amazing new show that shows real tattooing in a real tattoo shop,” said Ami James, co-founder of Tattoodo and The Tattoo Shop star. “And with it being on Facebook Watch, we get to interact with viewers in a way we never have before.”

The show is created by Tattoodo, produced by Tattoodo and Drive Studios, with Ryan Duffy as executive producer and Kevin Johnston as showrunner.