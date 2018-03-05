Social media was alive and kicking during the 90th Academy Awards, as the global online community closely followed the broadcast and streaming action. Watch streamed The Oscars: All Access, Red Carpet and Backstage on The Academy show page.

The Top 5 most talked-about moments on Facebook related to the Academy Awards:

1. The Shape of Water wins Best Picture

2. Gary Oldman wins Best Actor

3. Frances McDormand accepts Best Actress and asks all fellow female nominees in every category to stand and be recognized.

4. Coco wins Best Animated Feature

5. Jimmy Kimmel surprises A Wrinkle In Time moviegoers with Armie Hammer and Gal Gadot to thank fans for going to the movies

Additionally, Walt Disney Studios’ congratulating the Coco team on their Animated Feature win was the Most Loved Post on Facebook throughout the night.