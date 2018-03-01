In his first series regular role, Zeeko Zaki (Valor, Six) is set as the male lead in F.B.I., CBS’ upcoming 13-episode drama series from Dick Wolf, boss of the Law & Order and Chicago franchises.

The series, a co-production between Universal Television, where Wolf has been based for a long time, and CBS TV Studios. chronicles the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Zaki will play FBI Special Agent OA. An FBI Special Agent in NYC, OA made it from Bushwick to West Point, and has both the confidence – and the will – of someone who’s had to fight every step of the way. After spending two years undercover, the DEA abruptly ripped him out, and he was cherry-picked by the FBI.

Former The Good Wife executive producer Craig Turk wrote the pilot episode and will serve as showrunner. The series will film a pilot episode, directed by Niels Oplev, during the regular pilot season this spring before proceeding with the remaining 12 episodes from its order.

Wolf and Turk executive produce with longtime Wolf collaborators Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

A relative newcomer, Zaki booked a string of major recurring roes over the past year. He recently recurred on the CW military drama Valor, as well as CBS procedural NCIS: Los Angeles and NBC’s The Night Shift. Other TV credits include recurring roles on Fox’s 24: Legacy and History Channel’s Navy SEAL drama Six. Zaki is managed by Ran Aubrey Frazier at Authentic Talent and Literary Management.