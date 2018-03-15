EXCLUSIVE: Former Rookie Blue star Missy Peregrym will lead the cast of F.B.I., Dick Wolf’s upcoming 13-episode CBS drama series.

The series, a co-production between Universal Television and CBS TV Studios, chronicles the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Peregrym will play the female lead, FBI Special Agent Maggie Bell. Maggie is an agent who, her bosses and peers agree, is marked for success. Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family in the Midwest, Maggie has developed a sophisticated skill set: high emotional IQ, intellectual rigor, bracing candor. She engages immediately, commits deeply, to the people she works with and is protecting. Maggie came to New York with conviction – and is working incredibly hard not to let a recent personal tragedy derail her new life, personally or professionally.

Peregrym joins previously cast Zeeko Zaki, Connie Nielsen, Jeremy Sisto and Ebonée Noel.

Craig Turk wrote the pilot episode for F.B.I. and will serve as showrunner. The series is filming a pilot episode, directed by Niels Oplev, this pilot season before proceeding with the remaining 12 episodes from its order.

Peregrym, who starred as Andy McNally on ABC’s Rookie Blue, is currently reprising her role as Scarlett Harker in season 3 of Syfy’s Van Helsing. She’s repped by Paradigm Talent Agency, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Stone Genow.