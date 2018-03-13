Ebonée Noel (Still Star-Crossed) is set for a lead role opposite Zeeko Zaki, Connie Nielsen and Jeremy Sisto in F.B.I., Dick Wolf’s upcoming 13-episode CBS drama series.

The series, a co-production between Universal Television and CBS TV Studios, chronicles the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Noel will play an analyst who’s recruited straight out of university, and even though she doesn’t carry a gun, she hardly could be more valued. Whip smart, opinionated, with an incredible capacity to grind, she is broadly educated, deeply analytical – basically, the resource the FBI is always searching for. She pieces together the big picture faster than anyone, and loves to tell you about it.

Craig Turk wrote the pilot episode for F.B.I. and will serve as showrunner. The series will film a pilot episode, directed by Niels Oplev, during pilot season this spring before proceeding with the remaining 12 episodes from its order.

Noel recently co-starred as Livia Capulet on ABC’s Still Star-Crossed and played the Barracuda on TBS’ Wrecked. She’s repped by Gersh and Door 24 Entertainment.

