MTV International’s Ex On The Beach is headed to the U.S. MTV has set a 10-episode U.S. version of the reality format for premiere next month.

Hosted by rapper and actor Romeo, Ex on the Beach, described as “the ultimate relationsh*t show, will be set in Hawaii and will feature ten romantically embattled reality stars from The Bachelorette, Big Brother, Bachelor in Paradise, Vanderpump Rules, Are You The One? and Bad Girls Club. They’ll appear alongside everyday singles who show up for what they think is a run-of-the-mill love and dating show in paradise, only to be completely blindsided by their exes (in some cases multiple) face-to-face. A complicated web of hookups, deceit, revenge and drama unfolds against the sultry backdrop as couples decide if their love can be reignited, or if the flame of romance is gone for good. You can watch a promo trailer of the international series below.

MTV

Ex on the Beach will kick off with a launch special introducing the cast on Thursday, April 12 at 10 PM. The hourlong series will premiere a week later, on April 19 , and also will air across MTV’s channels internationally.

The order for Ex on the Beach comes as MTV closes 9 consecutive months of primetime growth fueled by its unscripted series expansion.

This marks the first time an MTV International format has been adapted by the flagship network in the U.S. It is the 11th local version of the hit original Ex on the Beach series, whose eighth season launches on the MTV international channels, led by MTV UK, on March 20. Local versions have also been produced for MTV Brazil and MTV Netherlands (two seasons each), and MTV Poland, which has aired three seasons. Outside of the MTV umbrella, the format has been licensed and produced in seven additional territories including Denmark, Finland, France, Hungary, Norway, Russia and Sweden. In total, there are 12 versions of Ex on the Beach around the world.

Ex On The Beach is based on a format by Whizz Kid Entertainment with Malcolm Gerrie and Lisa Chapman executive producing. Matt Anderson and Nate Green serve as executive producers with Cooper Green as co-executive producer for Purveyors of Pop. Tara Long serves as executive producer for Entertainment One. Richard Hall serves as executive producer with Alicia Martino and Keith Burke as co-executive producers.

Here is the cast list for the MTV version, followed by a promo for the series:

The Singles:

Jasmine Goode — Bachelor in Paradise

Chase McNary — The Bachelorette

Paul Calafiore — Big Brother

Faith Stowers — Vanderpump Rules

Cory Wharton — The Challenge

Angela Babicz – Bad Girls Club

Taylor Selfridge — Are You The One?

Tor’i Brooks

Victoria Alario

Chris Pearson

The Exes:

Shanley Mcintee – Are you the One?

Derrick Henry – Are you the One?”

Cameron Kolbo – Are you the One?

Joe Torgerson – Are you the One?

Alicia Wright – Are you the One?

Andre Siemers – Are you the One?

Marcus Rosenzweig

Marco Delvecchio

Skyler Mikkelson

Lexi Marsella

June Robinson

Luis Rivera

Haley Reed

Chelsko Thompson