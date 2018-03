Some 64 years after her victory for Best Supporting Actress in On The Waterfront, the iconic Eva Marie Saint received a standing ovation as she returned to the Oscars stage.

Now 93-years-old, Saint presented the Academy Award for Costume Design. She joked that she was “older than the Academy.”

She also saluted her late husband, Jeffrey Hayden, to whom she was married for 65 years. Hayden died on Christmas Eve in 2016 at age 90.