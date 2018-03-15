EXCLUSIVE: Sony-based Escape Artists has hired Becky Sanderman as veep of Production, a role in which she will oversee development of feature film and TV projects at the company. Sanderman will work alongside production VP Tony Shaw.

Sanderman had been director of development at Dimension Films since May 2016, having helped oversee MTV’s Scream . She also developed projects including Furby, a live-action/animation hybrid based on the Hasbro toy line.

Before Dimension, Sanderman was at Relativity Media.

Escape Artists is run by partners Steve Tisch, Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and David Bloomfield, and its recent credits include The Magnificent Seven and Southpaw. Its slate includes Let Her Speak with Sandra Bullock, a Masters of the Universe movie and next up The Equalizer 2 in to release July 20.

On the TV side, it recently received a straight-to-series order at Apple for an untitled psychological thriller from M. Night Shyamalan and writer Tony Basgallop.