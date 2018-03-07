Veteran television executive Rachel Brill has joined Epix as SVP, Head of Unscripted Programming. The new position reunites Brill with Michael Wright, President of Epix, with whom she previously worked at Turner and to whom she reports. Brill is based at Epix’s L.A. office at MGM’s headquarters and begins her new job immediately.

At Epix, Brill is responsible for development and production of all documentaries and unscripted series. She spent three years working with Wright at Turner (TNT and tbs), shepherding their unscripted efforts.

Epix

“I’m thrilled to get to work with Rachel again,” said Wright. “We’re fortunate to have her joining the team. She’s an experienced and talented programming executive, and a terrific person, whose great taste and talent relationships will be invaluable to us as we build our original programming portfolio and expand the network’s distribution.”

Most recently, Brill co-created and executive produced Ritual, a doc series in partnership with ACE Media/NFLPA, which streamed in 224 countries as an Amazon Prime Original before NFL’s Thursday Night Football franchise; Nuts + Bolts, the maker series on Viceland driven by Tyler the Creator; and the new Simone Giertz project, Simone’s Got Problems.

Brill started her career and spent ten years at Zoo Productions, an All3Media/Discovery Communications company, where she headed up all development and branded content efforts. During her tenure there she was instrumental in the global hit, Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? and the hidden camera series Girls Behaving Badly, starring Chelsea Handler. She also previously worked at Lloyd Braun’s Whalerock Industries.

Brill’s credit list of production partners includes Dwayne Johnson, Dick Wolf, Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Jerry Bruckheimer, Joan Rivers, Kim Kardashian West, Howard Stern, with original content created for Disney Channel, NBC, CMT, SiriusXM, TV Land, Margaritaville, Viceland, YouTube, Facebook and Discovery Science, among others.

Epix’s unscripted programming includes docuseries American Divided, currently in production for its second season with executive producer Norman Lear, and sports documentary Serena. Coming later this year are This Is Home, which won the 2018 Sundance Film Festival World Cinema Documentary Audience Award; and a new version of the iconic Contender boxing series produced by Mark Burnett.