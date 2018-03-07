In Sharon Levy’s first major executive move since she joined Endemol Shine North America as President, Unscripted and Scripted Television, she has hired 3 Ball’s DJ Nurre, a veteran showrunner and development executive, as EVP, Unscripted Original Series.

Additionally, she has promoted Dan Cazzola to VP, International Development, Unscripted and Lisa Fahrenholt to VP, International Development, Scripted. Fahrenholt, who has served as Director, North American Acquisitions for Endemol Shine International, will continue to also oversee finished program acquisitions and co-financing opportunities for ESI. All three are reporting to Levy.

In addition, Georgie Hurford-Jones, who serves as SVP, Unscripted Programming, continues to executive produce current programming and now heads up Endemol Shine North America’s MasterChef franchise, including MasterChef Jr., which just returned to Fox for its sixth season. Robin Feinberg, who is also SVP, Unscripted Programming, will oversee the company’s Fear Factor franchise and additional series, as well.

Nurre’s appointment fills a void left by the departure of Rob Smith, Endemol Shine USA’s Head of Unscripted, who left in December after a total of 15 years at the company and predecessor Endemol USA.

Nurre, who most recently served as EVP, Programming and Development, 3 Ball Entertainment, will oversee all unscripted current programming, as well as, all pilots and presentations.

“DJ is one of the most respected and accomplished producers in unscripted TV,” said Levy. “I’ve worked closely with him over the last decade on numerous series including ‘Bar Rescue’ and he’s always shown great instincts and leadership skills.”

Cazzola and Fahrenholt will work with Levy to identify domestic unscripted and scripted content opportunities from across Endemol Shine Group’s 120 global production companies. Most recently, Cazzola was Executive Producer, Global Development, for Endemol Shine Group and Fahrenholt was Director, North America Acquisitions for Endemol Shine International.

“After getting to know my new Endemol Shine colleagues from around the globe and seeing all of the diverse, amazing content this company produces, it was clear that we needed experienced executives on our team here in North America identifying both unscripted and scripted opportunities,” Levy said. “Dan and Lisa are just that, both have worked for our company internationally and have great programming instincts.”

At 3 Ball, Nurre headed up all development for the production company, focusing on the creation of IP for broadcast, cable, digital and OTT, and managing 3 Ball’s casting, development and current teams. Nurre spent 13 years at 3 Ball, working on some of that studio’s highest-rated and longest-running series, including Spike’s hit Bar Rescue, Catch a Contractor (Spike), Flying Wild Alaska (Discovery) LA Hair (We) and CNBC’s Adventure Capitalists. Nurre’s other credits include The Biggest Loser, MasterChef, Beauty and The Geek and For Love or Money.