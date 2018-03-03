The Emoji Movie took top award honors this weekend, though not the trophy producers would have hoped: The film was named the worst picture of at the 38th annual Razzies. The anti-honors were announced today by the Golden Raspberry Award Foundation.

Other “winners” include Tom Cruise (for his role in The Mummy) and, named worst actress, Tyler Perry for Boo 2! A Madea Halloween.

Mel Gibson, Kim Basinger and Baywatch were among the other Razzie honorees.

Here is the complete list of winners and nominees:

WORST PICTURE

Winner: The Emoji Movie

Baywatch

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST ACTRESS

Winner: Tyler Perry (Boo 2! A Madea Halloween)

Katherine Heigl (Unforgettable)

Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades Darker)

Jennifer Lawrence (mother!)

Emma Watson (The Circle)

WORST ACTOR

Winner: Tom Cruise (The Mummy)

Johnny Depp (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales)

Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades Darker)

Zac Efron (Baywatch)

Mark Wahlberg (Daddy’s Home 2 and Transformers: The Last Knight)

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Winner: Mel Gibson (Daddy’s Home 2)

Javier Bardem (mother! and Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales)

Russell Crowe (The Mummy)

Josh Duhamel (Transformers: The Last Knight)

Anthony Hopkins (Collide and Transformers: The Last Knight)

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Winner: Kim Basinger (Fifty Shades Darker)

Sofia Boutella (The Mummy)

Laura Haddock (Transformers: The Last Knight)

Goldie Hawn (Snatched)

Susan Sarandon (A Bad Moms Christmas)

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Winner: Any two obnoxious emojis (The Emoji Movie)

Any combination of two characters, two sex toys or two sexual positions (Fifty Shades Darker)

Any combination of two humans, two robots or two explosions (Transformers: The Last Knight)

Johnny Depp & his worn-out drunk routine (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales)

Tyler Perry & either the ratty old dress or worn-out wig (Boo 2! A Madea Halloween)

WORST REMAKE, RIPOFF OR SEQUEL

Winner: Fifty Shades Darker

Baywatch

Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

The Mummy

Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST DIRECTOR

Winner: Tony Leonidis (The Emoji Movie)

Darren Aronofsky (mother!)

Michael Bay (Transformers: The Last Knight)

James Foley (Fifty Shades Darker)

Alex Kurtzman (The Mummy)

WORST SCREENPLAY

Winner: The Emoji Movie

Baywatch

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers: The Last Knight

THE RAZZIE CONTENDER SO ROTTEN YOU LOVED IT

Winner: Baywatch

You can watch the announcements above.