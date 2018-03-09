EXCLUSIVE: Emma Roberts has been set to star in supernatural comedy Anya’s Ghost. As previously revealed by Deadline, the Dan Mazer-helmed project is based on the award-winning graphic novel by Russian writer and illustrator Vera Brosgol. Jeremy Bolt is producing through his Bolt Pictures as is Benedict Carver via his Bullitt Entertainment. EOne is also producing and will fully finance and distribute worldwide.

Based on a screenplay by A Monster Calls author and screenwriter Patrick Ness, the story follows Anya, an unpopular 16-year-old who gets stranded in an underground cave where she rescues Emily (Roberts), the apparent ghost of a teenage girl who died a century earlier. Initially, Anya thinks her new “friend” may be the best thing that ever happened to her. But the relationship has unforeseen consequences for Anya, her friends and her family.

The original book was published by McMillan imprint Square Fish in 2011, winning the Eisner Award, Harvey Award and Cybils Award.

Roberts (American Horror Story, Scream Queens) has indie drama Who We Are Now screening in the Narrative Spotlight section of SXSW tonight after debuting in Toronto. She’s repped by CAA and Sweeney Entertainment.

Mazer (I Give It A Year, Dirty Grandpa) and Ness are too with CAA. Ness is also repped by Michelle Kass of Michelle Kass Associates and attorney Howard Abramson; and Mazer by 3 Arts Entertainment and attorney George Davis. Brosgol is with ROAR and Judy Hansen of Hansen Literary Management.