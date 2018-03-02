EXCLUSIVE: The End of the F***ing World star Emma Appleton and A Streetcat Named Bob actor Luke Treadaway have signed up to star in Channel 4’s period espionage epic Jerusalem.

I hear the pair are to front the six-part series, which was created and written by Masters of Sex and Boardwalk Empire writer Bash Doran. It’s set in the aftermath of WWII, when Britain was struggling to define itself in a new world order.

It is the latest high-profile roles for both rising young British actors Appleton, who recently starred in BBC3’s Clique and is set to star in Nat Geo’s forthcoming Pablo Picasso-themed Genius, and Treadaway, who recently featured in Sky Atlantic’s arctic drama Fortitude and Sky Arts’ forthcoming Gemma Arterton-fronted Marilyn Monroe comedy.

LA- and London-based 42, the firm behind the forthcoming BBC/Netflix animated co-pro Watership Down, and Warner Bros’ Twenty Twenty Television are producing.

Jerusalem (w/t) revolves around Feef Symonds, a bold 20-something woman who joins the Civil Service in 1945, just as the Labour party sweeps to victory, defeating Winston Churchill in an unexpected landslide. Her ambition to make something of her life goes unrecognized by her family, and is further complicated by her American lover. Feef agrees to spy on her own government for the Americans, who have a hidden agenda in making sure England’s burgeoning Socialist ambitions don’t play into Soviet hands. Struggling to work out what she stands for, and what she’s capable of, Feef must learn to think for herself and play by her own rules at a time when knowledge becomes power and nothing and no one is what they seem.

All3Media international are co-funding, while Rory Aitken, Eleanor Moran and Tim Carter are exec producing alongside Josh Varney and Ben Pugh as co-executive producers. Appleton is repped by 42’s management firm, while Treadaway is repped by Paradigm and Hamilton Hodell.