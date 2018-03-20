EXCLUSIVE: Emily Lu Aldrich is joining Shelter PR’s newly formed Film and TV Publicity division and will be working with Alicia Wyld and Jerry Rojas (formerly of Focus Features). She comes to Shelter as VP of National Film & Television Publicity from senior director of publicity and awards at Focus Features where she worked on such films as Loving, Nocturnal Animals, Kubo and the Two Strings, The Beguiled, Victoria & Abdul, Darkest Hour and Phantom Thread. Five of those were nominated for Best Picture.

Shelter launched its new division last December with the hiring of Wyld, the former Paramount SVP field publicity and targeted marketing. Shelter PR has worked closely over the years with entities such as TNT, Netflix, FX, Sony Television as well as representing such multi-hyphenates as Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Jason Bateman, Joel Edgerton, Samantha Bee and others.

Before Focus Features, Aldrich was the Director of National Publicity at Strategy PR/Consulting, heading up the West Coast operations for the company. While at Strategy PR/Consulting, she worked on projects include film festival/theatrical/awards campaigns for Richard Linklater’s Boyhood, James Ponsoldt’s The End Of The Tour and The Spectacular Now, Joe Swanberg’s Digging For Fire, Happy Christmas, and Drinking Buddies, Nicholas Jarecki’s Arbitrage, Bart Layton’s The Imposter, Joe Berlinger’s Under African Skies, David O. Russell’s American Hustle, and Dan Gilroy’s Nightcrawler.

Aldrich also worked as an Account Executive at Brigade Marketing and began her career working with veteran publicist Carol Marshall.