EXCLUSIVE: Much like Sony with Baby Driver at last year’s SXSW, Paramount truly has something special with John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place.
While Baby Driver turned the car chase action film into a ballet, A Quiet Place redefines the horror thriller as a silent movie, accentuated by a riveting sound design.
Coming out of SXSW, the pic which teams Krasinski with wife Emily Blunt for the first time ever, has seen a 5M spike in its social media universe over the last week for a total online footprint across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter that’s close to 52M.
Facebook page likes for A Quiet Place were adding 80-100 fans a day prior to last Friday’s premiere, and they’ve now bounced by 20X to 1,8K a day. Meanwhile, Twitter hashtags for #AQuietPlace and @QuietPlaceMovie moved to 2,6K unique posts per day, a 12X lift post premiere.
John Krasinski, the film’s social media star, is adding 13.6k new fans a day on his Instagram, and recently clicked past the 1M mark with a total SMU across FB, Instagram and Twitter of 2.7M.
Already A Quiet Place boasts 100% on Rotten Tomatoes; a score that Baby Driver landed post SXSW a year ago. Sony leveraged that number in their trailers taking that $30M budgeted pic to $20.5M three-day, $30M five-day opening, and a domestic final of $107.8M. A Quiet Place cost less than Baby Driver at a reported estimated $17M and it hit tracking this morning with an early $20M+ projected opening.