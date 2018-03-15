EXCLUSIVE: Much like Sony with Baby Driver at last year’s SXSW, Paramount truly has something special with John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place.

While Baby Driver turned the car chase action film into a ballet, A Quiet Place redefines the horror thriller as a silent movie, accentuated by a riveting sound design.

Coming out of SXSW, the pic which teams Krasinski with wife Emily Blunt for the first time ever, has seen a 5M spike in its social media universe over the last week for a total online footprint across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter that’s close to 52M.