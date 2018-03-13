CBS will premiere Elton John: I’m Still Standing – A Grammy Salute on Tuesday, April 10 at 9 PM. The previously announced all-star concert will feature Alessia Cara, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Miranda Lambert, John Legend, Kesha, Little Big Town, Chris Martin, Shawn Mendes, Maren Morris, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith and SZA performing classic songs made famous by John.

The concert also features special appearances by John Batiste, Neil Patrick Harris, Christopher Jackson, Anna Kendrick, Gayle King, Lucy Liu, Valerie Simpson and Hailee Steinfeld. In addition, John will perform a medley of his hits from throughout his career.

The Elton John tribute concert follows several previous Emmy-winning TV specials presented by CBS, the Recording Academy and AEG Ehrlich Ventures, including Sinatra 100 – An All-Star Grammy Concert, Stevie Wonder: Songs in the Key of Life – An All-Star Grammy Salute, The Beatles: The Night That Changed America – A Grammy Salute and Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees.

Elton John: I’m Still Standing – A Grammy Salute is produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC. Ehrlich and Rac Clark are the executive producers, Ron Basile is the producer and David Wild is the writer.