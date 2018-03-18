Animal Kingdom star Ellen Barkin took to Twitter today in the wake of Terry Gilliam’s comments on the #MeToo and Time’s Up movement saying, “My hard won advice: never get into an elevator alone with [Terry Gilliam].” The Emmy-award winning actress didn’t expand on her tweet, but it certainly raised some eyebrows in the Twitterverse.

This is not the first time Barkin has come forward about Gilliam. Earlier this year, she said, “Oh [Terry Gilliam], why couldn’t you keep your mouth shut and stay gone,” to a New York Times article where he talked about the #MeToo movement.” And earlier this week in response to an interview he did with Variety, she tweeted, “This interview turns my stomach. [Terry Gilliam] is the last man to admonish a movement that is trying to protect women from abusive men. #MeToo.”

The two worked together in 1998’s Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and her comments come days after the Monty Python writer-actor had a few things to say about the #MeToo movement and the numerous allegations of sexual misconduct surfacing in Hollywood as of late. Gilliam says Hollywood has plenty of Harvey Weinstein-like “monsters” but insists the #MeToo atmosphere has “got silly,” with people “being described in ridiculous terms as if there is no real humanity left anymore.”

In an interview published by global news agency AFP, Gilliam claims that the #MeToo movement has become “mob rule.”

“It is a world of victims,” he said. “I think some people did very well out of meeting with Harvey and others didn’t. The ones who did knew what they were doing. These are adults, we are talking about adults with a lot of ambition.

He adds, “Harvey opened the door for a few people, a night with Harvey — that’s the price you pay. Some people paid the price, other people suffered from it.”

Barkin has yet to elaborate on her comments and what she is referencing in regards to Gilliam’s behavior. Read her tweets below.

My hard won advice: never get into an elevator alone with terry gilliam — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) March 17, 2018

.@Variety This interview turns my stomach. terry gilliam is the last man to admonish a movement that is trying to protect women from abusive men. #MeToo https://t.co/jPnFhfB5GQ — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) March 17, 2018