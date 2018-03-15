When coming up with the concept for his latest film writer/director Sebastian Guitierrez turned to a 17th-century French folktale. Elizabeth Harvest follows newlywed Elizabeth, who arrives with her scientist husband Henry (Ciaran Hinds) to his magnificent estate. Henry explains that everything in his world now belongs to her, all is for her to play in — all except for a locked-off room he forbids her from entering. When he goes away for business Elizabeth decides to investigate and finds she may not be who she thinks she is at all.

“Elizabeth Harvest came from the tale of Bluebeard,” Guitierrez shared with Deadline during his time at the SXSW studio. The tale follows a rich widower nobleman who marries a young virginal bride and brings her up to his castle and he showers her with gifts. He gives her access to all the rooms in the house except one of which she’s forbidden to enter.

“There’s something in that, to me, that goes back to many stories all the way back to the Garden of Eden which is there are all these stories where if the woman gains knowledge, men go crazy. I’ve always thought that was interesting.”

Guitierrez was joined by two of the film’s stars, Carla Gugino and Abbey Lee.

